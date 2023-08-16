Peers And Admirers Hail ‘Brilliant Catalyst’ And ‘Black Godfather’ Clarence Avant

Clarence Avant and Berry Gordy - Photo: Jon Platt

The groundbreaking achievements of Clarence Avant were swiftly reflected in the depth and breadth of tributes by his peers and admirers, on news of his death on August 13 at the age of 92.

“Clarence Avant’s extraordinary musical legacy has been felt for decades,” said Sir Lucian Grainge, chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group, “and will be felt for decades to come. He will be remembered as both a brilliant catalyst and protector of culture. His understated yet powerful influence transcended music, spanning the worlds of entertainment, sports, and politics. I am profoundly grateful for his friendship and mentorship. We have lost an incomparable visionary whose brilliance, humor, irreverence, and love made the world a better place.”

“There are no words that can fully capture Clarence Avant’s influence,” shared UMPG Chairman & CEO Jody Gerson. “He was a legend – a pioneering force in music, devoted champion for Black artists, cultural trailblazer and powerful voice for humanitarian efforts. Clarence’s legacy will live on through the many artists, songwriters, producers, executives and friends he mentored and supported. All of us at UMPG send our deepest condolences to his family and all who knew and loved him.”

“Clarence Avant was Chairman of Motown Records during one of its most illustrious periods, and he brought to that role his knowledge, passion, and gravitas that were unmatched within our industry,” added Capitol Music Group Chair & CEO Michelle Jubelirer. “He will always remain a role model for all of us who endeavor to do right by artists and their music. Everyone at Motown and Capitol Music Group joins me in expressing our condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Jeff Harleston, General Counsel & EVP Business & Legal Affairs, UMG adds, “Clarence Avant cared. He was committed to helping others and played an immeasurable role in the careers of so many artists and executives, including myself. Among the smartest people I have ever known, Clarence was always willing to provide guidance, and at times a healthy dose of brutal honesty. He was a man who unapologetically spoke “truth to power.” For that, I will always be grateful, and it is why so many of us loved him and will miss him.”

“Clarence Avant was a pioneer and guiding force in the music business and a true steward of funk, soul, and R&B,” added Bruce Resnikoff, President & CEO, UMe. “His ability to discover and nurture talent as well as guide and mentor artists and executives made him a beloved and revered figure in the music business. We were privileged to be able to work with him when he joined us to oversee our digital launch and marketing of his Tabu Records and Sussex Records catalogs.”

Avant was also often referred to as the “Godfather of Black Music” for his myriad roles in helping to shape the music industry in the 20th and 21st century, as a label boss, manager, mentor, and A-list executive for decades. In addition to his countless other firsts, he mentored and furthered the careers of creatives across the gamut, be it producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, L.A. and Babyface, industry principals such as Sylvia Rhone, Jheryl Busby, Andre Harrell, and Jimmy Iovine, or artists such as Bill Withers, the S.O.S. Band, and Alexander O’Neal.

The executive received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016 and was presented with the Recording Academy’s Grammy Salute to Industry Icons award in 2019. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

Avant was born on February 25, 1931 in Climax, North Carolina, growing up in Greensboro as one of eight children raised by a single mother. He moved to Newark, NJ as a teenager and managed a nightclub lounge in the 1950s. At this point, he made the acquaintance of the notorious Joe Glaser, the manager of Louis Armstrong and Billie Holiday among other colorful connections.

Glaser mentored Avant, who was perfecting his lifelong knack of opening doors that were usually firmly shut to Black businessmen. He worked in management with such artists as Sarah Vaughan, Little Willie John, Freddie Hubbard, Jimmy Smith, Lalo Schifrin, and Kim Weston. During his time in New York, in an early example of his grasp of the wider business, he became an adviser, board member, and executive of the National Association of Radio Announcers (NARA).

Moving to Los Angeles, Avant brokered the deal between Venture Records – overseen by ex-Motown writer, producer, and A&R head “Mickey” Stevenson – and MGM Records, in a partnership that ran from 1967 to 1969. He also oversaw the sale of Stax Records to Gulf+Western, after Stax executive Al Bell hired him as the perfect conduit between the music industry and the hard-nosed world of finance.

In the last weeks of 1969, Avant formed his own label Sussex, developing Withers into a figurehead of original, sophisticated soul music of the 1970s. His Sussex roster also included Dennis Coffey (a former member of Motown’s storied house band that became known as the Funk Brothers, who scored his own major instrumental hit in 1971 with “Scorpio”); Sixto Rodriguez, later to be rediscovered by a new generation via the documentary Searchin For Sugar Man; the Soul Searchers, with Chuck Brown, whose catalog included the heavily-sampled “Ashley’s Roachclip” and “Blow Your Whistle”; and soft rock group Gallery, who had a Top 5 single in the US in 1972 with “Nice To Be With You.”

Avant also founded one of America’s first Black-owned radio stations, KAGB-FM, and helped Michael Jackson organize his first solo tour, later raising funds for such confidants as Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Another close friend and contemporary, Quincy Jones, would say: “Everyone in this business has been by Clarence’s desk, if they’re smart.”

Clinton wrote after hearing of his death: “Hillary and I are deeply saddened by the passing of our friend Clarence Avant, whose legendary career brought artists and their music to millions of people. He also used his success to open doors of opportunity to new generations of entrepreneurs and promoters. He was skillful, savvy, warm, and wise. It was impossible to spend time with him and not come away feeling more positive and wanting to follow his example. We just loved him.”

When Sussex Records ceased trading, he formed Tabu Records, which debuted in 1977 with the Stormin’ album by Detroit funk band Brainstorm. Tabu snagged an R&B No.1, and Top 3 pop crossover, with the S.O.S. Band’s “Take Your Time (Do It Right)” in 1980, and both the group and the label as a whole were revitalized when Avant brought young producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis into the fold, They began to create a body of distinctive work with many of the label’s artists, also including Cherrelle and Alexander O’Neal, en route to their multi-platinum achievements with Janet Jackson, the Human League et al, and their own place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

After other label associations, Tabu came under the aegis of Motown for a brief time in the 1990s, during Avant’s tenure as chairman there. He was also the first African-American on the International Management Board for PolyGram, and played a key part in the push to establish Black History Month, as it became known, as an annual observance.

Indeed, his influence extended far beyond music into politics and sport. He was an early supporter of Los Angeles’ first Black mayor, Tom Bradley, and was executive producer of Save the Children, a documentary made in 1973 about a concert fundraiser for the Rev. Jesse Jackson’s Operation PUSH. Jackson wrote of Avant’s death: “#ClarenceAvant, a legend in the music industry, was the go-to guy for many of us in the music industry including #BerryGordy of Motown, #AlBell of Stax Records, and a countless list of others. He helped promote their careers and expand their businesses.”

Avant worked closely with Muhammad Ali, securing his variety special on ABC; with NFL Hall Of Famer Jim Brown, facilitating his move into films; and Major League Baseball star Hank Aaron, delivering to him the biggest endorsement deal in professional sports history to that point, initially with a personal demand to the president of Coca-Cola.

When Universal Music Group purchased the catalogs of Sussex Records and Tabu Records, Avant reflected on the signing, saying, “Universal is clearly the right home for all of the great music we released on the Sussex and Tabu labels over the years. I loved sharing the unique visions of all our artists with the world at large, and I very much look forward to seeing this music reach audiences both new and old alike under UMe’s direction.” In connection with the acquisition, Avant began consulting for UMe on release and marketing plans related to the catalog.

Motown founder Berry Gordy noted: “With the passing of Clarence Avant the world has lost an icon, his family has lost their patriarch, and I lost a dear friend. Clarence earned his reputation as the Black Godfather for good reason. People, especially musicians and artists, went to him when they were in trouble and one way or another, he would fix the problem. Clarence was continuously engaged in the things that made a difference. He loved politics and was very involved with many charities. Of his numerous professional accomplishments – Clarence was most proud of his family – his beloved wife Jacqueline, his son Alex, his daughter Nicole and her husband Ted Sarandos. My heart goes out to them. Our Black Godfather may be gone – but he will never be forgotten.”

On his passing, Avant’s family said in a statement: “Clarence leaves behind a loving family and a sea of friends and associates that have changed the world and will continue to change the world for generations to come. The joy of his legacy eases the sorrow of our loss.”