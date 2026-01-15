Peter Frampton Celebrates 50 Years Of ‘Frampton Comes Alive!’ With Vinylphyle Reissue

Cover: Courtesy of A&M/UMe

Peter Frampton is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Frampton Comes Alive! with a special Vinylphyle edition of the album. The new release will arrive on January 22 via A&M/UMe.

The limited Vinylphyle double LP pressing has been sourced from the original 1975 1/4″ production master from Doug Sax, with lacquers cut by Joe Nino-Hernes. Like all other Vinylphyle pressings thus far, this new edition was pressed on 180g black vinyl at RTI.

The package features a four-panel insert featuring material like a brand new interview with Frampton conducted by Anthony Fantano of The Needle Drop. The 50th anniversary edition of Frampton Comes Alive! will also be available in Dolby Atmos.

“I can’t believe it’s now been 50 years since Frampton Comes Alive! was released, but that record still feels like a living, breathing moment in my life,” says Frampton. “When we decided to do this Vinylphyle edition, it was important to me that it be done the right way. I personally asked that the audio be sourced from the original 1975 Doug Sax production master because I wanted it to sound exactly as we heard it back then. This album was born onstage, and hearing it presented this way on vinyl feels like bringing that energy back to life for longtime fans and new listeners alike.”

Upon its original release in 1976, Frampton Comes Alive! became a massive hit, a status it retains today. It is still one of the top-selling live albums of all time, with nearly 20 million copies sold worldwide. When it first arrived, the album spent 10 weeks at No.1 on the Billboard 200, earned an Album of the Year nomination at the 19th Annual Grammy Awards, and has been certified 8x Platinum by the RIAA.

The Frampton Comes Alive! anniversary comes during an exciting time for Frampton, who recently wrapped up his Let’s Do It Again! tour. The songwriter’s return to the road has been an unexpected delight for fans. Back in 2019, he revealed a rare degenerative muscular disorder and announced a farewell tour. Against all odds, seven years later, he’s still performing for adoring audiences.

