Pianist Lang Lang Tackles The Disney Songbook

Lang Lang, ‘The Disney Songbook’ - Photo: Courtesy of Deutsche Grammophon/Disney Music Group

In celebration of 100 years of The Walt Disney Company, celebrated piano virtuoso Lang Lang has released his latest album, The Disney Book, inviting fans of all ages to enjoy classical music through his unique interpretations.

Following five consecutive weeks at the top of Luminate’s Classical Chart for On-Demand Audio Streaming for “Feed the Birds” (Mary Poppins) and an international launch event at the iconic Hôtel de Ville in Paris earlier this month, the album is out now on Deutsche Grammophon in collaboration with Disney Music Group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beauty and the Beast From "Beauty and the Beast"

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Available in all digital formats as well as a number of physical versions including standard, deluxe and limited editions, there is an accompanying concert tour, which started at the Hollywood Bowl on September 16 and continues to other major international venues, including London’s Royal Albert Hall on October 24.

“The secret weapon for Disney music, in the past, was Walt Disney himself,” said Lang in an interview with the LA Times. Lang also, according to the story, “got a chance to walk through Disney’s old office and see photos of him discussing ‘Fantasia’ with conductor Leopold Stokowski.

“Walt Disney himself gave very clear ideas on what kind of style Disney music should have, which is kind of a warm melody, with themes people can remember–people will sing along very well–and which has a great kind of harmonic, classic bass,” added Lang.

The Disney Book features reimagined, joyous new versions of some of the most famous melodies in the history of animation, specially written for Lang Lang by the world’s leading arrangers. Ranging from Pinocchio and The Jungle Book and Frozen to Encanto, the album also includes several collaborators from across the globe.

Andrea Bocelli provides vocals for “You’ll Be in My Heart” from Tarzan; singer-songwriter and pianist Jon Batiste revisits his Oscar-winning Soul score with “It’s All Right”; and Colombian singer-songwriter Sebastián Yatra performs the Oscar-nominated song “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto. There are also guest appearances from guitarist Miloš, Chinese erhu player Guo Gan, and Lang Lang’s wife Gina Alice, plus the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and conductor Robert Ziegler.

Buy or stream The Disney Book.