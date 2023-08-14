Post Malone Celebrates One Billion Streams Of ‘White Iverson’ With Allen Iverson

Post Malone - Photo: Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

Spotify debuted the second episode of its “Billions Club: The Series,” starring Post Malone. In the visual, he celebrates his 10th song entering Spotify’s Billions Club—his 2016 hit “White Iverson”—with a round of beer pong backstage at the O2 Arena in London.

In a special appearance, basketball legend Allen Iverson shares a congratulatory video message to the self-proclaimed Allen Iverson of beer pong to commemorate the milestone. Check out the episode below.

Spotify | Billions Club: The Series featuring Post Malone

“It feels super cool that the song does connect with people, and I’m just happy to bring…you know joy into anyone’s life when I can. It’s an amazing feeling for me, and that really gave me the confidence and the courage to keep attempting to do what I love. I just appreciate all the support, and it’s the most beautiful feeling in the world for me. Thank you,” said Malone of “White Iverson” reaching one billion streams.

“Billions Club: The Series” is a new digital franchise featuring your favorite artists celebrating the career milestone of surpassing one billion streams on Spotify.

Last week, Post and Vevo teamed up for an Official Live Performance of “Something Real” off his new album AUSTIN, out now. “Something Real” follows Post Malone’s previous Official Live Performances of “Green Thumb” and “Overdrive.” Vevo’s Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances.

Official Live Performances are the flagship original content for Vevo, working with the biggest names in music—they are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances. Specifically tailored creatives meant to fit the vision of each individual artist chosen, these performances connect artists with their global audience of fans adding to their visual library.

