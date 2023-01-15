Prentiss And Skaiwater Team Up For ‘So Easily’

Prentiss - Photo: Carson Krank (Courtesy of Interscope Records)

Rising 15 year old alt-pop artist Prentiss has released his first new offering of the year titled “so easily.”

A lo-fi produced, guitar driven track, Prentiss lays it all out on the open with his emotive lyrics mirrored by alternative rap artist skaiwater, who features as a guest artist. The song comes equipped with an animated visualizer featuring the two young artists as bears marooned on an island, capturing the somber tones of the song.

Prentiss also announced on socials today that fans can expect a brand-new project this month–out January 27—featuring previously released songs and brand news tracks that showcase Prentiss’s pension for emotive song writing and blending of genres to create a fresh new sound.

Prentiss had a breakout year in 2022 garnering attention for tracks like “hazel eyes” and “i will wait” and went on to garner attention from the likes of Justin Bieber and performing his debut festival appearance at Lollapalooza in Chicago, IL and When We Were Young in Las Vegas, NV last summer.

At age 15, Prentiss Furr has already developed a strain of unbounded pop music that reflects his love for the surreal and unexpected. Weaving together elements of glitch, pop-punk, 80s new wave, Americana, rap, and R&B, the self-taught artist from Jackson, Mississippi always adds an inexplicable twist to his heartfelt tracks that have caught the attention of Justin Bieber, Skrillex, The Kid LAROI, and more.

Translating his interest in digital art and video editing into music production, Prentiss started experimenting with music in his adolescence and soon found a community of like minded artists on social media platforms who encouraged him to publish his work. In late 2020, Prentiss broke through the noise of new music with “October” that quickly preceded a string of singles like “why should I care,” “thrill of it,” and “hazel eyes,” which spotlighted his unique storytelling and melodic production.

Buy or stream “so easily.”