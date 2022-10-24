Priscilla Block Wins Renewed Acclaim For ‘Block Party’ Tour And Single With Justin Moore

Priscilla Block 'Block Party' tour - Photo: Big Machine Label Group

Big Machine’s Priscilla Block is winning renewed acclaim both for her current Block Party tour and for her new single collaboration with Justin Moore, “You, Me, and Whiskey.”

The song was written by Jessi Alexander, Brock Berryhill, and Cole Taylor, and produced by Jeremy Stover with Big Machine Label Group president and CEO Scott Borchetta. It’s been gaining significant country radio airplay support ahead of its official impact date today (24) and will be included on Moore’s sixth studio album, which he’s now working on for 2023 release.

Justin Moore, Priscilla Block - You, Me, And Whiskey (Lyric Video)

Says Moore: “You read ‘You, Me, and Whiskey,’ and you think spring break, hookup, whatever, but for me, as a guy who’s been married for 15 years with four beautiful children, it’s about making time for your romantic relationship. Our children are priorities in our lives, but we also have to make ‘us’ a priority. That’s what the song represents to me but the best thing about country music is that it can mean many things to many different people.”

Adds Block: “Anyone can relate to it because it’s about taking time to work on the things you really need to as a person and in your relationships.”

Respected country writer Robert K. Oermann, reviewing the track for Music Row, observes: “Their vocal harmony work is outstanding. They swap verses with equal measures of personality, then turn the thing up a few notches with their entwined verses on the choruses. In the lyric, they’ve been working too hard, so they need a night together to relax with some beverages. Amen to that.”

The Block Party tour continues to build on the momentum of Block’s debut album Welcome To The Block Party and her nominations at the ACM Awards for New Female Artist of the Year and at the CMT Awards for Breakthrough Video of the Year. The fall itinerary, which follows her transatlantic dates, next visits Rick’s Café in Starksville, MS on Wednesday (26) and continues until November 19, with a Nashville show on November 3 at the Nashville Palace.

“I seriously have no words,” says Block of the success of the tour. “My fans are unreal! It’s pretty dang cool that we are nearly tripling the venue sizes from our tour this spring. It’s really cool to see this whole thing working and the fans are what keep me going!”

Buy or stream Justin Moore and Priscilla Block’s “You, Me, and Whiskey.”