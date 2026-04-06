proderics x melodybloom Share New Single ‘wasted time’

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

proderics x melodybloom have released their new single “wasted time,” out now via Republic Records. The new track marks the latest chapter for the duo, pairing producer proderics and singer-songwriter melodybloom on a release that builds on growing attention around their collaboration.

According to press materials, “wasted time” had been in the works for some time and emerged as a natural follow-up to previous single “strangers.” The song was shaped across multiple iterations before arriving at its final form, with the duo refining the track over time as they developed its arrangement and emotional focus. melodybloom has described the song as centering on the frustrating cycle of knowing you should move on from someone, but still feeling pulled back in.

proderics x melodybloom - wasted time (Official Visualizer)

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That dynamic partnership is rooted in an unconventional origin story. proderics and melodybloom first connected in 2022 through an online community centered around PinkPantheress, where early ideas were shared and developed collaboratively. After proderics posted an initial beat for what would become “strangers,” melodybloom reached out to contribute vocals, and the pair continued refining the track remotely via Discord. Despite being based in Dublin and Philadelphia respectively, their long-distance workflow has remained a defining element of their output, shaping a sound that reflects both artists’ distinct influences.

Most recently, proderics x melodybloom have translated that early connection into sustained momentum, with “strangers” gaining significant traction on TikTok and streaming platforms before follow-up release “science – edit” further expanded their audience. With “wasted time,” the duo continue to build on that foundation as their collaboration enters its next chapter.

Listen to “wasted time” here.