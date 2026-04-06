SIGN UP

proderics x melodybloom Share New Single ‘wasted time’

The duo return with an emotionally charged track out now via Republic Records.

Published on

proderics wasted time
Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

proderics x melodybloom have released their new single “wasted time,” out now via Republic Records. The new track marks the latest chapter for the duo, pairing producer proderics and singer-songwriter melodybloom on a release that builds on growing attention around their collaboration.

According to press materials, “wasted time” had been in the works for some time and emerged as a natural follow-up to previous single “strangers.” The song was shaped across multiple iterations before arriving at its final form, with the duo refining the track over time as they developed its arrangement and emotional focus. melodybloom has described the song as centering on the frustrating cycle of knowing you should move on from someone, but still feeling pulled back in.

proderics x melodybloom - wasted time (Official Visualizer)

Click to load video

That dynamic partnership is rooted in an unconventional origin story. proderics and melodybloom first connected in 2022 through an online community centered around PinkPantheress, where early ideas were shared and developed collaboratively. After proderics posted an initial beat for what would become “strangers,” melodybloom reached out to contribute vocals, and the pair continued refining the track remotely via Discord. Despite being based in Dublin and Philadelphia respectively, their long-distance workflow has remained a defining element of their output, shaping a sound that reflects both artists’ distinct influences.

Most recently, proderics x melodybloom have translated that early connection into sustained momentum, with “strangers” gaining significant traction on TikTok and streaming platforms before follow-up release “science – edit” further expanded their audience. With “wasted time,” the duo continue to build on that foundation as their collaboration enters its next chapter.

Listen to “wasted time” here.

Related Topics:
Paul McCartney and Wings
Paul McCartney and Wings
Man On The RunLP
LP
ORDER NOW
Ringo Starr - Long Long Road
Ringo Starr
Long Long Road
(Ultraviolet Dream) 1LP
ORDER NOW
KISS - Destroyer
KISS
Destroyer (50th Anniversary)
Liquid-Filled 1LP
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
uDiscover Music image background
Bobbie Gentry Fancy album cover 820
‘Fancy’: Behind Bobbie Gentry’s Women’s Lib Statement
Best Blue Note album covers featured image web optimised 1000
Best Blue Note Album Covers: 20 Groundbreaking Artworks
uDiscover Music image background
Humble Pie Smokin' album cover
‘Smokin”: Humble Pie’s Acclaimed 1972 Album Is Still Hot
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
Bee Gees - You Should Be Dancing: The 12 Collection
Bee Gees
You Should Be Dancing: The 12 Collection
4LP
ORDER NOW
Jellyfish - Spilt Milk (Vinylphyle)
Jellyfish
Spilt Milk (Vinylphyle)
2LP
ORDER NOW
Beastie Boys - To The 5 Boroughs
Beastie Boys
To The 5 Boroughs
3LP Deluxe Edition
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top