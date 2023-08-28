Quavo Shares The Video For Reflective Track ‘11.11’

Quavo - Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Quavo has shared a music video for “11.11,” one of the most emotionally powerful tracks on his new album Rocket Power. The song pays tribute to his late nephew, Takeoff.

In the video, Quavo drives a four-wheeler down a forest path, eventually stopping to reflect on his life, his work with Migos, and his relationships. Check the visual out below.

On the track, Quavo raps, “Dark nights, I can’t sleep, so I cry ’til I close my eyes/ I never asked God, ‘Why?’ I just go where the road designed/ Take a look in the sky, my eyes open wide/ All eyes on me, but I’m no 2Pac.”

Quavo has been sharing lots of thoughts on the album. When he released the album trailer last month, he wrote, “This Album Is Embodying All My Emotions. Through the process of healing I’ve learned to turn tragedy into triumph. I had to dig deep into my purpose and find the power to keep striving. To my fans, thanks for being patient wit me and supporting Us. To my FAMILY, even when times get hard we kno our MAIN mission is to keep the Rocket name ALIVE. TIL INFINITY.”

Takeoff and how he helped inspire the record. Quavo first announced the new album way back in March. The MC used Instagram to muse on the project, reflecting on his late cousinand how he helped inspire the record.

He wrote, “This album is for the Rocket, our true fans, and also this is my therapy. This album is a true reflection of how I feel right now…Sometimes I’m good, sometimes I’m down, sometimes I’m disappointed, sometimes I fall apart, but then I always find my strength again. I know everything might not be alright right now, but the Rocket showed me a way to make it right! Rocket Power keeps me going. Rocket Power gives me fuel. ‘Rocket Power’ will help us all overcome whatever we’re going through.”

