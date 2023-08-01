Queen + Adam Lambert Announce Huge Japanese Shows For February 2024

Queen + Adam Lambert - Photo: Bojan Hohnjec

Already lined up for a spectacular North America 22-date concert run this fall, Sir Brian May, Roger Taylor and their exceptional front man, Grammy nominated Adam Lambert, are extending their “Rhapsody Tour” activity into 2024 with the announcement of five mega dome Japanese concerts in February next year.

Opening their Japanese dates February 4 in Nagoya, the band will additionally perform it’s lauded “Rhapsody” show in Osaka (Feb 7), Sapporo (Feb 10) and conclude with two shows at the Tokyo Dome, (February 13 and 14) performing in all to over 200,000 concert-goers. The Sapporo show is a particularly historic one, marking the band’s first return to the city in over 42 years, last played by Queen on its “Hot Space” tour, October 29, 1982.

Ticketing Information: Pre-show for Japanese residents only from August 10 (Thu) 12:00 pm – October 6 (Fri) 23:59 pm. Pre-sale for overseas customers from October 7 ( Mon) 12:00 pm – October 25 ( Wed) 23:59 pm. Public on-sale from October 28 (Sat) 10:00am. Visit the band’s official website for further information.

ADVERTISEMENT

On making the announcement, Roger Taylor speaking alongside Brian May, said: “We are so excited to be returning to Japan, the country that has always held a special and most honored place in our hearts.” Taylor continues: “This may be the last time…who knows? We promise to bring a very real spectacular for you to enjoy!”

Since they first arrived in Japan in April 1975 to scenes of fan mob mania, the bond between Queen and Japan has been richly woven into band history. Despite their absence on the touring circuit, Queen’s music continued to be treasured in Japan throughout the 90’s and into the 21st Century, thanks in part to their inclusion in TV commercials and television dramas. Featured in a beer commercial, the band’s “I Was Born To Love You” reached No.1 on the singles chart. Invited to return in 2014 – now fronted by Adam Lambert – to headline at Japan’s largest rock festival, Summer Sonic, Queen’s status as Japan’s favourite foreign band was reconfirmed.

Japan is now once again a regular feature on the touring schedule, Queen and Adam Lambert having returned as recently as 2020 to perform four massive sold-out shows playing to a combined audience of over 132,000 people across the country, clearly evident that the bond between Queen and Japan continues to remain as strong as ever. An enthusiastic Adam Lambert says: “The Japan shows back in 2020 were so much fun, the audience were incredible! I am thrilled to have the opportunity to come back. Can’t wait!”

Queen + Adam Lambert’s career-spanning Rhapsody Tour set list celebrates the band’s extraordinary back catalogue, lining up wall-to-wall immortal anthems like “We Will Rock You,” “Don’t Stop Me Now,” “Radio Ga Ga” and “Somebody To Love” alongside classic deep cuts and vintage fan favourites. Featuring a dazzling state-of-the-art stage design, incredible special effects and set pieces, this sense-swamping extravaganza has been blowing critics and fans away the world over.

As with last year’s UK and European dates, the 2024 Japan tour will see Queen + Adam Lambert supported on stage by their regular band members, long-serving Queen keyboard player Spike Edney, bass guitarist Neil Fairclough and percussionist Tyler Warren.

Queen + Adam Lambert: Japanese shows in February 2024:

February 4th (Sun) Nagoya – Vantelin Dome

February 7th (Wed) Osaka – Kyocera Dome

February 10th (Sat) Sapporo – Sapporo Dome

February 13th (Tue) Tokyo – Tokyo Dome

February 14th (Wed) Tokyo – Tokyo Dome.

Listen to the best of Queen on Apple Music and Spotify.