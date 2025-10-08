Queen Named The UK’s Most Played Rock Act Of The 21st Century

Photo: Terry O’Neill, Courtesy of PR

Queen have been named the UK’s most played rock act of the 21st century, landing atop a new PPL chart to celebrate National Album Day.

The rock group — whose classic lineup consisted of Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor, and John Deacon — amassed over 400 million seconds of radio and TV airplay, equaling 12.5 years of continuous plays. The band’s most played track during this period was “A Kind Of Magic,” followed by “I Want To Break Free,” “Don’t Stop Me Now,” “Radio Ga Ga,” and “Somebody To Love.”

PPL, which licenses recorded music for use on UK radio and television, and in public spaces such as bars, restaurants and gyms, compiled the chart using extensive airplay reporting data from radio and TV broadcasters across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The findings were released to mark National Album Day on October 18, an annual event now in its eighth year, organized by the BPI and ERA in partnership with BBC Radio 2. Queen will be involved with the special event, as the 50th anniversary edition of their 1975 landmark debut A Night At The Opera will be reissued on vinyl.

Queen - A Kind of Magic (Official Video Remastered)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Following Queen, the UK’s Top 10 most played rock acts of the 21st century include David Bowie, U2, Oasis, Fleetwood Mac, Stereophonics, The Rolling Stones, The Police, The Killers, and Kings of Leon.

Queen’s guitarist Brian May said: “Astounding news! Bearing in mind that most of Queen’s major works were done in the 20th century, it’s amazing to top a 21st century list. Big thanks to all our fans.”

Though the band’s major works were released in the 20th century, the band has stayed plenty relevant into the 2020s. Last month, they announced that they would celebrate the aforementioned 50th anniversary of their monumental multi-platinum 1975 album A Night At The Opera with a vinyl reissue, in addition to a new 7” version of their legendary diamond-certified single “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Shop for Queen’s music on vinyl or CD now.