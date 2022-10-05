Rayland Baxter Releases New Song And Video ‘Rubberband Man’

Rayland Baxter - Photo: Citizen Kane Wayne (Courtesy of Grandstand Media)

Rayland Baxter has released his new single “Rubberband Man,” which will be featured on his forthcoming album, If I Were A Butterfly, out November 4 on ATO.

The track is an ode to Thunder Sound, where Baxter recorded the majority of his new album. Originally a rubber band factory, the Kentucky recording studio still has remnants of its former life. “There’s rubber bands all over the property at Thunder Sound,” says Baxter. “…in the earth, in the concrete, used as insulation for the studio. I took a mishmash of images in my head, these flash scenarios, and wrote a short, fun song that’s really about staying flexible and rolling with the punches.”

Rayland Baxter - If I Were A Butterfly (Official Video)

The single comes with a wild romp of a music video shot in Miami and featuring Baxter and a lady love wilding out in seedy hotel rooms, dancing in sunflower fields and generally being as free as the song’s subject matter. The video was directed by Quincy Perkins.

Last month, the Tennessee-bred Baxter, released the first taste of the new album with If I Were A Butterfly’s title track and its companion video directed by Citizen Kane Wayne. The album was produced by Baxter, Tim O’Sullivan, and Kai Welch and is available for pre-order and pre-save now.

If I Were A Butterfly is the fourth studio album from Rayland Baxter. The album examines loss and existential ruminations on happiness and freedom and was completed in the wake of his father, the legendary Bucky Baxter’s (Bob Dylan’s longtime pedal steel player and member of Steve Earle’s Dukes) passing.

His late father appears on the album along with a host of collaborators including Shakey Graves, Zac Cockrell of Alabama Shakes, members of Cage the Elephant, Stella, Rose, Morning Teleportation’s Travis Goodwin, and legendary Motown drummer Miss Bobbye Hall, among many others.

If I Were A Butterfly was in large part recorded while Baxter was living alone at Thunder Sound, an abandoned rubber-band factory turned studio in Kentucky with later sessions taking place in California, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington.

