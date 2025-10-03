Reba McEntire Announces 30th Anniversary Edition of ‘Starting Over’

Cover: Courtesy of UMG Recordings

Reba McEntire has announced a new, expanded edition of her celebrated covers compilation, Starting Over, in celebration of the album’s 30th anniversary.

Released on October 3, 1995, the original Starting Over was a tribute to McEntire’s roots, compiling her renditions of songs by artists she had admired growing up. It featured covers of timeless hits like Dolly Parton’s “Starting Over Again,” The Supremes’ “You Keep Me Hanging On,” Jimmy Webb’s “By The Time I Get To Phoenix” and many more. The new edition, due out in January, also features three never-before-heard tracks: “Heat Wave,” “Misty Blue,” and “Tulsa Time.”

Upon its release, Starting Over debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart, and went on to go Platinum with over one million records sold. It also coincided with the 20th anniversary of Reba’s first record deal, which she celebrated the same year with a television special.

Reba McEntire - On My Own ft. Trisha Yearwood, Martina McBride, Linda Davis

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

One of the most enduring tracks on Starting Over also happened to be one of its few collaborative ones—”On My Own,” which McEntire sang with Trisha Yearwood, Linda Davis and Martina McBride. The song marked the formidable country artists’ first release together, and also served as Starting Over’s lead single. Although it’s the only track with features, McEntire collaborated with a host of veteran Nashville session musicians on the album, including pianist Steve Nathan, drummer Carlos Vega, and guitarists Larry Byrom, Dann Huff, and Mac McAnally.

The new edition of Starting Over is the second new reissue announcement from McEntire in as many months. In September, she announced that her career-spanning greatest hits collection The Hits—which features classics like “I’m A Survivor” and her first No. 1 hit, “Can’t Even Get The Blues”—would see its first vinyl release. McEntire released her most recent album of new music, Stronger Than The Truth, in 2019.

Order Reba McEntire’s Starting Over (30th Anniversary Edition) on vinyl now.