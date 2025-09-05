Reba McEntire’s ‘The Hits’ Is Coming To Vinyl For The First Time

Cover: Courtesy of MCA

Reba McEntire’s career-spanning greatest hits compilation, The Hits, will see its first-ever vinyl release next month.

Due out on October 31st, the platinum vinyl edition of The Hits compiles 13 tracks from across McEntire’s decades-long career. Highlights from the tracklist include her first No. 1 song, “Can’t Even Get The Blues”; “I’m A Survivor,” a 2001 ode to single motherhood that’s experienced a major resurgence on TikTok in recent years; and “Back To God,” her most recent No. 1. It also features some of her best-loved covers, including her famous 1990 rendition of Bobbie Gentry’s 1969 track “Fancy.”

Over the course of her career, McEntire has released 32 studio albums, 26 compilation albums, two live albums and three EPs. She’s sold an estimated 90 million records total worldwide, making her the 2nd best selling female country artist ever, and the seventh best selling female album artist in the United States.

McEntire released her most recent new solo album, Stronger Than The Truth, in 2019. In 2023, she also shared a compilation of acoustic versions of some of her biggest hits, Not That Fancy. The album served as a companion piece to her New York Times-bestselling book of the same year, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots.

Back in May, she hosted the 60th annual ACM Awards for a record eighteenth time. During the show, she also premiered a new single with Lainey Wilson and Miranda Lambert, “Trailblazer.” A celebration of the history of women in country music, the track name-drops influential artists like Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline, and Tammy Wynette. A testament to her longevity, “Trailblazer” became the biggest streaming debut of McEntire’s career upon its release, garnering 2.6 million on-demand streams in its first week.

