Republic And Freddy Wexler Sign New Boyband, JYT

Republic Records and Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer Freddy Wexler have teamed up to bring back the 90s American boy band, signing the new five-member group JYT. The group’s debut single, “What U Want,” dropped last month, and members Caden, Tyler, Bryan, Recker, and Toby garnered 500K combined followers even before releasing any music.

“From the moment these five kids stood in a room together, I knew we had something special. JYT isn’t a manufactured boyband, they chose each other,” explained Wexler. “I’m thrilled to be partnering with Monte and the incredible team at Republic, with whom I’ve shared some of the most pivotal moments of my career. America hasn’t launched a global boy band in decades, and these kids are about to change that.”

On Republic’s partnership with Wexler, Founder and Chairman Monte Lipman shared: “My first interaction with Freddy was nearly 20 years ago when I tried unsuccessfully two separate times to sign him to a record deal. Two decades later, I’m proud to call Freddy an extraordinary partner as producer, label head, and creative force; as we launch an explosive new band together via his label Wexler Records / Republic Records. In the spirit of never say never, we finally found a way to be in the Freddy Wexler business after all these years.”

The members, aged 15-17, have spent the past year training in Los Angeles, working with choreographers led by Nick DeMoura (Justin Bieber), who also choreographed the group’s first visual project.

“We went from five kids to brothers fast, and this bootcamp’s been insane, but we love it,” JYT shared. “We just want to put on a show no one forgets.”

DeMoura praised the group’s skills, sharing: “When I first saw JYT dance, I felt the same fire that made NSYNC a movement, not just a band. These kids train like athletes, perform like veterans, and have the potential to be this generation’s defining boy band… which is exactly why I wanted to be part of this.”

A multi-part documentary series chronicling the group’s formation and development is currently in production.

