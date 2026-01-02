ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
ADVERTISEMENT
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
ADVERTISEMENT
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
SIGN UP

Republic And Freddy Wexler Sign New Boyband, JYT

The group is made up of Caden, Tyler, Bryan, Recker, and Toby.

Published on

Photo: Ashley Osborn, Courtesy of Republic Records

Republic Records and Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer Freddy Wexler have teamed up to bring back the 90s American boy band, signing the new five-member group JYT. The group’s debut single, “What U Want,” dropped last month, and members Caden, Tyler, Bryan, Recker, and Toby garnered 500K combined followers even before releasing any music.

Tears For Fears - Songs From The Big Chair
Tears For Fears - Songs From The Big Chair
Tears For Fears - Songs From The Big Chair

“From the moment these five kids stood in a room together, I knew we had something special. JYT isn’t a manufactured boyband, they chose each other,” explained Wexler. “I’m thrilled to be partnering with Monte and the incredible team at Republic, with whom I’ve shared some of the most pivotal moments of my career. America hasn’t launched a global boy band in decades, and these kids are about to change that.”

Click to load video

On Republic’s partnership with Wexler, Founder and Chairman Monte Lipman shared: “My first interaction with Freddy was nearly 20 years ago when I tried unsuccessfully two separate times to sign him to a record deal. Two decades later, I’m proud to call Freddy an extraordinary partner as producer, label head, and creative force; as we launch an explosive new band together via his label Wexler Records / Republic Records. In the spirit of never say never, we finally found a way to be in the Freddy Wexler business after all these years.”

The members, aged 15-17, have spent the past year training in Los Angeles, working with choreographers led by Nick DeMoura (Justin Bieber), who also choreographed the group’s first visual project.

“We went from five kids to brothers fast, and this bootcamp’s been insane, but we love it,” JYT shared. “We just want to put on a show no one forgets.”

DeMoura praised the group’s skills, sharing: “When I first saw JYT dance, I felt the same fire that made NSYNC a movement, not just a band. These kids train like athletes, perform like veterans, and have the potential to be this generation’s defining boy band… which is exactly why I wanted to be part of this.”

A multi-part documentary series chronicling the group’s formation and development is currently in production.

Listen to JYT’s “What U Want” now.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Comments are temporarily disabled and will return shortly.
The Beatles
The Beatles
Anthology Collection
12LP Box Set
ORDER NOW
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness Super Deluxe 6LP
The Smashing Pumpkins
Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
Super Deluxe 6LP
ORDER NOW
The Velvet Underground & Nico
The Velvet Underground & Nico
(Vinylphyle)
1LP
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
Big-Star-Ballad-Of-El-Goodo-Video
Alex Chilton: The Original Big Star Of Indie Music
Public Enemy Political Hip-Hop
Fight The Power: The Politics Of Hip-Hop
Dru Hill
Best Dru Hill Songs: 15 R&B Classics, Standards, and Deep Cuts
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
The Rolling Stones - Black And Blue 5LP and Blu-ray
The Rolling Stones
Black And Blue
5LP and Blu-ray
ORDER NOW
Guns N' Roses - Live Era
Guns N' Roses
Live Era '87-'93
4LP
ORDER NOW
Various Artists
Various Artists
Classic Holiday Singles Box
14 x 7in Singles
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top