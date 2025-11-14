Universal Announces Second RE:VERSAL Release

Cover: Courtesy of RE:VERSAL

RE:VERSAL, Universal Music Group’s new electronic music initiative, has announced its second release. Titled REV002, it will be available on December 5.

The collection features remixes from global icons such as Daft Punk and Four Tet, as well as UK Garage legends like Wookie, K-Warren, and Groove Chronicles. The release format is a strictly limited one-time pressing on high-quality 12″ 180g heavyweight vinyl.

REV002 follows the October release of REV001, which features tracks from artists like Soul II Soul, The Orb, Alex Reece, and The Future Sound of London. RE:VERSAL was officially launched in September by founder Felix Lindsell, who described the new venture as “the first dance and electronic label of its kind.” The imprint, he added, “brings together classics, gems and rare music from the world’s largest music archive, featuring some of the most influential labels in history.”

Lindsell, who began crate-digging and collecting dance and electronic records as a teenager, started his career as a music journalist in the U.K. and the Netherlands before working with record stores and music distributors. Along with RE:VERSAL, he also co-runs the label and clothing company Dr. Banana. Throughout this year, Dr. Banana has popped up in various countries like the U.K., Croatia, Spain, and Albania.

The goal of RE:VERSAL is to combine labels, artists, and genres under one umbrella, ranging from downtempo trip-hop melodies of Kruder and Dorfmeister or the garage-inspired house of Masters At Work. The imprint doesn’t just focus on vinyl releases, with Lindsell describing RE:VERSAL as “a unique cultural platform featuring DJ interviews, events, radio shows, rare archive content and artist collaborations in the dance and electronic music space.”

For diehard electronic fans worldwide, RE:VERSAL plans to utilize its catalogue of dance and electronic tracks to organize events, pop-ups, playlists, DJ mixes, and collaborations with other influential electronic artists.

Buy the second release from RE:VERSAL now.