Rihanna Scores Five Albums On Billboard Chart After Super Bowl Performance

Rihanna - Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII halftime show performance on February 12 has propelled her to heights greater than even she likely could have imagined.

For the first time, the pop icon has scored five albums on the Billboard 200, all of which are in the top 50. She becomes only the seventh act in the last 50 years to hold five albums in the top 50 simultaneously.

Rihanna’s Billboard 200 domination is led by her 2016 album, Anti, which jumped from No.50 to No.8. It marks the former chart-topper’s first reign inside the top 10 since 2016, its year of release. It’s also the first time that Rihanna has placed any album in the top 10 since Anti in 2016.

Rihanna also found herself in the top 50 with studio albums Good Girl Gone Bad (rising 137-15), Unapologetic (197-18), Loud (a re-entry at No.26), and Talk That Talk (a re-entry at No.49).

Rihanna experienced a huge surge in streams of her music on Spotify following her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. Among the tracks Rihanna performed were “B___h Better Have My Money,” “We Found Love,” “Rude Boy,” “Work,” and “Diamonds.” These songs and more are now experiencing a post-Super Bowl surge on Spotify.

Overall, Rihanna’s streams on the platform spiked more than 640 percent, while “B___h Better Have My Money” plays increased by more than 2,600 percent. “Diamonds” was streamed by more than 1,400 percent, and “Rude Boy” and “We Found Love” rocketed up by more than 1,170 percent and 1,160, respectively. These numbers are accurate as of last Tuesday, March 14.

Since the pop icon was announced to be performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, three of her songs also crossed the billion-stream mark on Spotify – “Umbrella,” “We Found Love,” and “Love On The Brain.”

Rihanna also experienced a big uptick in streams on other platforms. Her concurrent listeners on Apple Music rose by 331 percent worldwide, while the hour after her performance gave her her best concurrent listeners and streaming figures on the site.

