Rise Against, Rancid To Headline 2023’s Inaugural ‘1234FEST’

Rise Against - Photo: Gina Wetzler/Redferns

Legendary punk outfits Rise Against, Rancid, Jawbreaker and The Descendents are set to headline the inaugural “1234FEST”: a one-day live music experience coming to Denver, CO and Philadelphia, PA in the fall of 2023.

“1234FEST”, which was conceived and curated by the members of Jawbreaker and their team, is scheduled for Saturday, September 9 at The JunkYard in Denver and on Sunday, September 23 at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Philadelphia, with the two days boasting identical lineups. The event will also includes performances from Joyce Manor, Pussy Riot, and Dilinger Four.

Rich Egan from promoters West Bay Invitational, said in a statement, “We wanted to put on the anti-festival. This isn’t 200 bands on 10 stages. It feels like an insanely stacked lineup you’d see at hall shows back in the day and all of these bands have approached it that way. No egos, no rock star bulls_t. We have an arena headliner, legends and heroes sharing a stage with new blood and a groundbreaking women powered band. This is punk rock.”

Tickets will be available starting with Citi and artist presales beginning today at 10 AM ET. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 23 at 10 AM local time at the official Ticketmaster website.

Rise Against’s most recent studio album, the acclaimed Nowhere Generation was released in June 2021 via Loma Vista Recordings, The record saw the band drawing a line in the sand with its blazing and aggressive punk rock and lyrics that shine a spotlight on the social and economical deck that has been stacked against our younger generations’ pursuit of The American Dream.

“I think of Rise Against as dystopian art,” frontman Tim McIlrath said at the time of the album’s release. “Like any good dystopian art endeavor, you’re singing about the world and what it might be like if we keep going down the road we’re going down. It’s the inevitable conclusion of what would happen if we keep making the same decisions. That’s what dystopian art is designed to do, to make you realize that and inspire you to make some changes.”

