Rodrigo Y Gabriela Share New Video For ‘In Between Thoughts…A New World’

Rodrigo Y Gabriela - Photo: Ebru Yildiz

Rodrigo y Gabriela have shared the official music video for “In Between Thoughts…A New World,” featuring exclusive footage filmed earlier this summer on their North American tour and streaming now on YouTube. You can check it out below.

“In Between Thoughts…A New World” serves as the title track to Rodrigo y Gabriela’s new album of the same name, available now via ATO Records. The eagerly-awaited follow-up to 2019’s Grammy Award-winning Mettavolution and first full-length collection in four years, In Between Thoughts…A New World arrives as one of the duo’s most revelatory offerings yet – a spontaneously composed unified work primed to bring about the same expansion of consciousness that inspired its creation.

Rodrigo y Gabriela - In Between Thoughts...A New World (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Self-produced by Rodrigo y Gabriela at their studio in Ixtapa, Mexico, the album includes such singles as “The Eye That Catches The Dream,” “Egoland,” “True Nature” (recently added to Spotify US’s New Music Friday playlist), and the aforementioned “Descending To Nowhere.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A No. 1 Most Added hit at Non-Com Radio outlets nationwide, “Descending To Nowhere” had its world premiere with an in-depth and illuminating “Origins” feature via Consequence and was quickly named by Paste as of one of “The 10 Best Songs of February 2023,” hailing it as “an irresistible groove that builds and ebbs as it showcases delicious electric licks and the promised orchestral swells.”

Rodrigo y Gabriela marked the arrival of In Between Thoughts…A New World with a very special live session for Seattle’s KEXP as well as electrifying live performances of “Descending To Nowhere” and “Egoland” on BBC Two’s venerable Later… with Jools Holland. In addition, “Descending To Nowhere/A Take Away Show,” a live performance video filmed earlier this year at an empty Théâtre des Bouffes du Nord in Paris, is streaming now exclusively via La Blogothèque.

Buy or stream In Between Thoughts…A New World.

Rodrigo Y Gabriela: 2023 UK And Europe Dates:

SEPTEMBER

25 – Hamburg, DE – Mojo Club

26 – Berlin, DE – Passionskirche

29 – Milan, IT – Santeria Toscana 31

30 – Bologna, IT – Estragon

OCTOBER

2 – Rome, IT – Auditorium Parco della Musica

5 – Oslo, NO – Rockefeller Music Hall

7 – Stockholm, SE – Södra Teatern (SOLD OUT)

9 – Copenhagen, DK – Amager Bio

11 – Warsaw, PL – Palladium

16 – Dublin, IE – Vicar Street (SOLD OUT)

17 – Belfast, UK – Ulster Hall (SOLD OUT)

19 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall

20 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy

21 – Birmingham, UK – Birmingham Town Hall

23 – London, UK – The London Palladium

24 – Paris, France – Philharmonie de Paris

25 – Lille, France – L’Aéronef

27 – Lausanne, CH – Théâtre de Beaulieu

29 – Utrecht, NL – Tivoli Vredenburg

30 – Brussels, BE – Cirque Royal

31 – Antwerp, BE – De Roma (SOLD OUT)

NOVEMBER

2 – Nantes, FR – Stereolux (SOLD OUT)

3 – Bordeaux, FR – Le Rocher De Palmer

5 – Toulouse, FR – Le Bikini (SOLD OUT)

7 – Madrid, ES – Sala La Paqui

9 – Barcelona, ES – Razzmatazz 2

10 – Nimes, FR – Paloma

11 – Lyon, FR – Le Radiant

13 – Lisbon, PT – Cineteatro Capitólio

14 – Porto, PT – Casa de Música