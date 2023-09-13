Rodrigo Y Gabriela Share New Video For ‘In Between Thoughts…A New World’
The track is also the title song of the Grammy Award-winning duo’s new album, out now on ATO Records.
Rodrigo y Gabriela have shared the official music video for “In Between Thoughts…A New World,” featuring exclusive footage filmed earlier this summer on their North American tour and streaming now on YouTube. You can check it out below.
“In Between Thoughts…A New World” serves as the title track to Rodrigo y Gabriela’s new album of the same name, available now via ATO Records. The eagerly-awaited follow-up to 2019’s Grammy Award-winning Mettavolution and first full-length collection in four years, In Between Thoughts…A New World arrives as one of the duo’s most revelatory offerings yet – a spontaneously composed unified work primed to bring about the same expansion of consciousness that inspired its creation.
Self-produced by Rodrigo y Gabriela at their studio in Ixtapa, Mexico, the album includes such singles as “The Eye That Catches The Dream,” “Egoland,” “True Nature” (recently added to Spotify US’s New Music Friday playlist), and the aforementioned “Descending To Nowhere.”
A No. 1 Most Added hit at Non-Com Radio outlets nationwide, “Descending To Nowhere” had its world premiere with an in-depth and illuminating “Origins” feature via Consequence and was quickly named by Paste as of one of “The 10 Best Songs of February 2023,” hailing it as “an irresistible groove that builds and ebbs as it showcases delicious electric licks and the promised orchestral swells.”
Rodrigo y Gabriela marked the arrival of In Between Thoughts…A New World with a very special live session for Seattle’s KEXP as well as electrifying live performances of “Descending To Nowhere” and “Egoland” on BBC Two’s venerable Later… with Jools Holland. In addition, “Descending To Nowhere/A Take Away Show,” a live performance video filmed earlier this year at an empty Théâtre des Bouffes du Nord in Paris, is streaming now exclusively via La Blogothèque.
Buy or stream In Between Thoughts…A New World.
Rodrigo Y Gabriela: 2023 UK And Europe Dates:
SEPTEMBER
25 – Hamburg, DE – Mojo Club
26 – Berlin, DE – Passionskirche
29 – Milan, IT – Santeria Toscana 31
30 – Bologna, IT – Estragon
OCTOBER
2 – Rome, IT – Auditorium Parco della Musica
5 – Oslo, NO – Rockefeller Music Hall
7 – Stockholm, SE – Södra Teatern (SOLD OUT)
9 – Copenhagen, DK – Amager Bio
11 – Warsaw, PL – Palladium
16 – Dublin, IE – Vicar Street (SOLD OUT)
17 – Belfast, UK – Ulster Hall (SOLD OUT)
19 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall
20 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy
21 – Birmingham, UK – Birmingham Town Hall
23 – London, UK – The London Palladium
24 – Paris, France – Philharmonie de Paris
25 – Lille, France – L’Aéronef
27 – Lausanne, CH – Théâtre de Beaulieu
29 – Utrecht, NL – Tivoli Vredenburg
30 – Brussels, BE – Cirque Royal
31 – Antwerp, BE – De Roma (SOLD OUT)
NOVEMBER
2 – Nantes, FR – Stereolux (SOLD OUT)
3 – Bordeaux, FR – Le Rocher De Palmer
5 – Toulouse, FR – Le Bikini (SOLD OUT)
7 – Madrid, ES – Sala La Paqui
9 – Barcelona, ES – Razzmatazz 2
10 – Nimes, FR – Paloma
11 – Lyon, FR – Le Radiant
13 – Lisbon, PT – Cineteatro Capitólio
14 – Porto, PT – Casa de Música