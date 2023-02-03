Rolling Stones Launch New Apparel And Hoodie Collection With MTV

The Rolling Stones - Photo: Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images

The Rolling Stones have announced a new collaboration between their lifestyle brand RS No.9 Carnaby, youth brand MTV, and Paramount Consumer Products. It will launch on February 17 at the Stones’ global flagship store in London’s Carnaby Street, and online at carnaby.therollingstonesshop.co.uk, for shipping worldwide.

The collection is a celebration of the collective influence that the band and MTV have had on popular logos, and features signature slogans for each, “I Want My MTV” and “It’s Only Rock ’n’ Roll But I Like it.” These are emblazoned on a range of apparel and a tote bag, along with the unmistakable logos of both MTV and the Stones.

In 1981, when MTV was launched, the broadcaster’s launch campaign commercial was given a huge endorsement by Mick Jagger who, at the invitation of an MTV music executive, agreed to shout “I Want My MTV!” into the camera.

In a statement, the Rolling Stones said: “MTV has been such an important part of our journey – helping us by sharing our music to the world. We are very pleased to be able to continue to work with MTV, and bring exclusive collaborative products to our fans.”

David Boyne, managing director of Bravado, added: “We are thrilled to collaborate and create a collection of apparel that celebrates the band and MTV’s influence on the global music industry.” Noted Pam Kaufman, president and CEO of international markets, global consumer products & experiences for Paramount: “We look forward to offering fans this definitional collaboration that brings together one of the greatest brands in music, MTV, with one of the greatest rock bands of all time, the Rolling Stones.”

The Rolling Stones x MTV collection features two hoodies, four t-shirts and a tote bag, as follows:

Rolling Stones x MTV I Want My Hoodie in Cream – £65

Rolling Stones x MTV I Want My T-Shirt in White – £35

Rolling Stones x MTV It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Hoodie in Black – £65

Rolling Stones x MTV It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll T-Shirt in Grey – £35

Rolling Stones x MTV Text Logo T-Shirt in Cream – £35

