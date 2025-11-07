ADVERTISEMENT
Guns N Roses - Live Era 87-93
Guns N Roses - Live Era 87-93
Guns N Roses - Live Era 87-93
Rolling Stones Concert Film ‘At The Max’ To Be Released In IMAX Theaters Globally

The film was originally released in 1991, and was the first concert feature to be shot using IMAX film cameras.

Published on

Photo: Courtesy of Mercury Studios

IMAX, Mercury Studios, and Pathé Live have announced that the iconic concert film Rolling Stones – At the Max will return to theatres worldwide, exclusively in IMAX, for a limited run beginning December 10, 2025.

Originally released in 1991, At the Max was the first-ever feature-length IMAX concert film. Filmed during The Rolling Stones’s 1990 Steel Wheels/Urban Jungle Tour, the film follows Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts, Ronnie Wood, and Bill Wyman across five concerts in three European cities using eight IMAX film cameras. The film, which has not been in theaters since 2007, has grossed nearly $17 million worldwide.

“At the Max was always about bringing fans as close as possible to the energy of our live shows,” the band shared in a statement. “With IMAX, that experience is bigger, louder, and more immersive than ever—we can’t wait for audiences to feel it all over again.”

Rolling Stones - At the Max | Official Trailer | Shot With IMAX® Film Cameras

Songs featured in the film include “Start Me Up,” “Honky Tonk Women,” “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” and “Sympathy for the Devil” among many more hits.

Upon its release, Variety declared: “The future of concert films is here and its name is IMAX.” Filmmaker Julien Temple shared his perspective with Rolling Stone, explaining: “The IMAX process actually immerses you into the personalities who are onstage. And if you’re going to be immersed in a rock band, this is definitely the band that you’d want to be immersed in.”

The film was a test as to whether or not IMAX would be a viable format for concert films, and the answer was evidently a resounding ‘yes,’ made obvious by the modern success of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.

Grab tickets for Rolling Stones – At The Max here.

