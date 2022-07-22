Rolling Stones’ RS No.9 Carnaby Launches Headphones, Sunglasses Collaborations

Rolling Stones - Photo: Courtesy of Sister PR

A new collaboration between the Rolling Stones and British eyewear brand Kirk Originals is set to launch at the band’s flagship London store and online.

The RS No.9 Carnaby x Kirk Originals sunglass range follows the initial pairing in 2021 and features two styles of limited edition sunglasses, both named after classic Stones albums. They feature a new smoke grey colorway in the Aftermath silhouette and a luxurious deep brown lens in the Black & Blue silhouette. The collaboration will launch in store and online from Friday, July 8, with sunglasses priced at £295.

In a second announcement, RS No.9 Carnaby has joined forces with both award-winning manufacturer of high quality audio devices V-MODA and renowned electronic musical instrument manufacturer Roland. Marking both the 60th anniversary of the Rolling Stones and the 50th of Roland, four limited edition V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless, Rolling Stones Edition headphone designs have been created.

‘Tattoo You’ headphones

They’re available in Classic Licks, No Filter, and Tattoo You designs, as well as the exclusive RS No.9 Carnaby, which features the famous tongue and lips logo as created by John Pasche in 1971. From July 18, all four will be available in London at the Soho store at 9 Carnaby Street, and all will be online at carnaby.therollingstonesshop.co.uk.

The headphones offer award-winning signature sound in both wireless and wired mode to ensure the best audio experience. Other features include more than 12 hours of battery life, built-in microphones, memory foam cushions, and a flexible headband with a CliqFold hinge to fold headphones into the accompanying case while on the move.

The Rolling Stones’ SIXTY anniversary tour is moving into its final shows, next visiting Paris tomorrow (23) followed by Gelsenkirchen on July 27, and Stockholm on July 31, before the final show in the itinerary on August 3 in Berlin.

