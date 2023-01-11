Sam Smith Shares New Single ‘Gimme’ Featuring Koffee And Jessie Reyez

Koffee, Jessie Reyez, and Sam Smith – Photo: Madison Phipps (Courtesy of Capitol Records)

Sam Smith has shared “Gimme,” featuring Koffee and Jessie Reyez, the latest single from their highly anticipated new album Gloria.

The track follows on from the British pop star’s No.1 global smash hit “Unholy” and keeps them firmly on the dancefloor as they join forces with the Jamaican reggae star and Colombian-Canadian R&B singer.

In a press release, Smith described “Gimme” as “filth,” adding: “Me and Jessie were basically drunk, drinking whisky in Jamaica, two in the morning, running around, like two girlfriends having a laugh, it’s a very sensual song.”

The dubby new song tees up the release of Gloria, which is set to arrive on January 27 via Capitol Records. The record will also feature “Unholy,” which scored Smith their eighth No.1 hit and has racked up over 1 billion streams worldwide. The single was also Smith’s first Billboard Hot 100 No.1, making the star one of only four artists to debut at the top of the Official UK Singles Chart in 2022.

Next month, “Unholy” could earn the modern British icon another Grammy, with the track in the running for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the ceremony. In 2015, he won Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year for “Stay With Me” and Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Album for In The Lonely Hour.

Meanwhile, following two special shows at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall last year, Smith is set to embark on the Gloria UK and EU tour in April. The dates will see them traveling across some of the continent’s biggest arenas, including two dates at London’s The O2.

Before that, Smith will return to the SNL stage as they make their third appearance on the long-running US comedy show. The singer will serve as the musical guest for the January 21 episode.

