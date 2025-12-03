ADVERTISEMENT
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
Seal Announces Anniversary Concert Film

‘Purpose: Celebrating 30 Years of the Classic Albums Seal I and Seal II’ captures a 2024 performance in Las Vegas.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Mercury Studios

Seal has announced the concert film Purpose: Celebrating 30 Years of the Classic Albums Seal I and Seal II. Shot live at The Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas in 2024, this performance marks three decades since the release of Seal’s groundbreaking debut album, Seal, and its acclaimed 1994 follow-up, Seal II.

Purpose: Celebrating 30 Years of the Classic Albums Seal I and Seal II is out February 13 via Mercury Studios and will be available in multiple formats, including a 4K UHD+Blu-ray combo pack, along with a Blu-ray+CD combo and digital audio and video.

The 10-track performance boasts the Grammy Award-winning soul icon’s chart-topping anthems such as “Crazy,” “Future Love Paradise,” “Killer,” and the Grammy-winning “Kiss From a Rose,” as well as a few surprises.

The concert also features Seal’s longtime producer, Grammy Award-winning producer, musician, and songwriter Trevor Horn (Yes, LeAnn Rimes, Belle and Sebastian), who joins his six-piece band as bassist and music director.

“He is this mentor that I’ve spent the last 34 years looking up to. He knows me as an artist better than anyone else,” Seal said. “Having him on tour caused me to bring a level of professionalism and discipline that I hadn’t had before.”

The hour-plus concert documentary is directed by Keirda Bahruth (Hardcore Devo, Saturday Night Live, Bob and the Monster) and includes intimate interviews with Seal and Horn, including Seal reminiscing about his first appearance on the BBC’s legendary Top of The Pops television show in 1990. Back then, Horn’s wife and business partner candidly told Seal his performance was good but it didn’t connect.

Throughout the evening, Seal sings among his fans and even pauses to sign autographs, transforming the show into a shared celebration. “Where this tour is concerned, the one thing I didn’t see coming is rediscovering my purpose,” Seal said.

Buy Purpose: Celebrating 30 Years of the Classic Albums Seal I and Seal II now.

