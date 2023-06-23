Billy Ray Cyrus Counts Shania Twain In For ‘Royal Edition Extended Version’ Of ‘Queen Of Me’

Shania Twain - Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Shania Twain has released the Royal Edition Extended Version of her current album Queen Of Me. Featuring the new additions “Done & Dusted” and “On Three,” it represents the Canadian superstar’s full vision of this phase of her musical life.

The Queen Of Me album was released via Republic Nashville to huge acclaim and chart success in February, and was followed by the extended Royal Edition in late April, with the new originals “Bone Dry” and “Wanted Man,” an acoustic version of the title track and the Malibu Babie remix of “Giddy Up!”. The new incarnation features fully 19 tracks, rounding out the body of work as she continues to thrill audiences on the tour of the same name.

On Three

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The new track “On Three” features country hero Billy Ray Cyrus on the count-in. Says Twain: “I was in the studio recording ‘On Three’ and I thought: this needs the voice of a sexy man with a southern accent counting the song in, and the first person that came to mind was Billy Ray Cyrus. Since our friendship goes way way back, I just called him up and had him record and count me in from my phone! He was really fun and it worked out exactly how I imagined it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Early dates on the Queen of Me Tour have had fans and critics alike purring with approval. St. Louis Today wrote: “Oh, Shania, how much your fans have missed you,” while Variety observed: “When [Shania] pulled [Man! I Feel Like A Woman] out as her inevitable final encore number Saturday, it still felt like it was cresting.” Palm Springs Tribune added that the show “truly was a celebration of all things Shania,” while Bustle enthused: “Shania Twain’s 2023 Tour Did Impress Us Much.”

Done & Dusted

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The show travels across North America and Europe with dates in Toronto (tonight, 23), Madison Square Garden in New York, London, Dublin, and many more, concluding on November 14 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC. Twain was also at the CMT Music Awards in April at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas to accept the Equal Play Award, recognizing her support for elevating diverse and underrepresented voices in country music.

Buy or stream Queen Of Me (Royal Edition Extended Version).

The full tracklist is:

1. Giddy Up!

2. Brand New

3. Waking Up Dreaming

4. Best Friend

5. Pretty Liar

6. Inhale/Exhale AIR

7. Last Day of Summer

8. Queen of Me

9. Got It Good

10. Number One

11. Not Just a Girl

13. On Three

14. Done & Dusted

15. Bone Dry

16. Wanted Man

17. Inhale/Exhale AIR (feat. BRELAND)

18. Queen Of Me (Acoustic Version)

19. Giddy Up! (Malibu Babie Remix)