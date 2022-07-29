Shenseea Recruits Skillibeng For New Single ‘Rain’

Shenseea - Photo: Shamaal (Courtesy of Interscope Records)

Shenseea has partnered with fellow Jamaican artist Skillibeng to release a new collaborative track titled “Rain,”—produced by ATL Jacob—out now on all platforms. Coming off the back of her Reggae Sumfest and Rolling Loud Miami festival appearances, Shenseea continues with the summer vibes.

Shenseea is one of Jamaica’s brightest international acts cosigned by some of music’s biggest luminaries including Cardi B, Rihanna, Ye, Christina Aguilera, Drake, and recent collaborators Megan Thee Stallion and 21 Savage.

Shenseea, Skillibeng - Rain (Official Lyric Video)

The road towards ALPHA has been a legendary one for Shenseea who has been crowned Apple’s “Up Next” artist, MTV’s “Push” artist, as well as iHeart Radio’s “On The Verge” artist.

In 2021, she was tapped by Kanye West to add her rap and vocal stylings to two different songs on the now Grammy nominated DONDA (“Ok Ok Pt 2” and “Pure Souls”) and playing her first ever U.S. festival with Rolling Loud Miami and New York. With her talents in songwriting, performing and directing, Shenseea is set to be one of the year’s breakout acts to watch.

ALPHA features superstar production from Rvssian (her longtime collaborator and Rich Immigrants founder), Scott Storch, and London On Da Track. Opening with the sultry track “Target,” Shenseea takes us on a journey of female empowering tracks like “Deserve It” and “Lick,” and dancehall anthems like “Henkel Glue” with Jamaican legend Beenie Man. Other tracks include soulful anthems like “Body Count” and “Sun Comes Up,” which spotlight Shenseea’s vocal chops. Rounding out the project are special guest features from Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Offset, Sean Paul, and Tyga.

Shenseea has ascended through Jamaica’s dancehall ranks to become one of the genre’s most sought-after artists. She broke through the scene with her viral single “Loodi” feat. Vybez Kartel. The following year, Shenseea toured Europe with dancehall superstar Sean Paul. In 2019, Shenseea signed with Interscope Records (under Rich Immigrants Records) and released her first label single, “Blessed,” featuring Tyga (now with over 57M views on Youtube).

