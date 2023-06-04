Shenseea Is Back With New Single ‘Sold Out’

Shenseea - Photo: Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Shenseea has returned with a new single titled “Sold Out.” The thrilling single was produced by London On Da Track and Dready.

The new release follows Shenseea’s latest single, “Curious,” released in April ahead of her Coachella debut. The upbeat and infectious song showcases Shenseea’s versatility as an artist, with her smooth vocals and confident delivery. “Sold Out” and “Curious” both set the tone for what fans can expect from Shenseea as she readies more new music to come this year and continues her evolution from a dancehall artist into a global pop superstar.

Shenseea - Sold Out (Official Visualizer)

Shenseea made her Coachella debut in April following the release of “Curious,” and her performance featured surprise appearances from Coi Leray and Tokischa. Also this year, Shenseea performed at Rolling Loud LA, headlined a show at the Kings Theater in Brooklyn, and was recently featured in EBONY as part of their Women Who Rule Break feature.

Last year, Shenseea released her highly anticipated debut album, Alpha, which debuted at No.2 on Billboard’s Reggae Album chart. The album features superstar production from Rvssian (her longtime collaborator and Rich Immigrants founder), Scott Storch, and London On Da Track.

Opening with the sultry track “Target,” Shenseea takes us on a journey of female empowering tracks like “Deserve It” and “Lick,” and dancehall anthems like “Henkel Glue” with Jamaican legend Beenie Man. Other tracks include soulful anthems like “Body Count” and “Sun Comes Up,” which spotlight Shenseea’s vocal chops. Rounding out the project are special guest features from Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Offset, Sean Paul, and Tyga.

Shenseea has ascended through Jamaica’s dancehall ranks to become one of the genre’s most sought-after artists. She broke through the scene with her viral single “Loodi” feat. Vybez Kartel. The following year, Shenseea toured Europe with dancehall superstar Sean Paul. In 2019, Shenseea signed with Interscope Records (under Rich Immigrants Records) and released her first label single, “Blessed,” featuring Tyga (now with over 57M views on Youtube).

