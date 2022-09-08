Siouxsie And The Banshees Collection, Curated By Siouxsie Herself, Due 

Siouxsie and the Banshees 'All Souls' artwork - Courtesy: UMG

A new collection of tracks by Siouxsie and the Banshees, personally curated by Siouxsie herself, has been announced for October 21 release. All Souls combines classic tracks and rarities, building into an “autumnal celebration” described by Siouxsie as “a seasonal selection for you to enjoy.”

The ever influential figureheads of the punk and new wave scenes are newly celebrated by this anthology, which underlines their unique and wide-ranging musical personality. It opens with 1982’s “Fireworks,” one of three memorable singles featured in the new collection along with 1981’s “Spellbound” (both of these Top 30 UK hits) and “Peek-A-Boo,” the 1988 track that became Siouxsie and the Banshees’ final UK Top 20 entry. “Spellbound” was recently featured as the closing music for the fourth season of Stranger Things.

Halloween

Halloween

“Halloween,” a highlight of the band’s classic Juju album of 1981, is also included, as are more idiosyncratic tracks such as “El Dia De Los Muertos” (a B-side from another 1988 single, “The Last Beat Of My Heart”); “Something Wicked (This Way Comes)” from the single release of “The Killing Jar,” again from 1988; and “Supernatural Thing” from 1981’s “Arabian Knights” single. All of these tracks are making their first appearance on vinyl in decades.

The ten tracks on the album have all been remastered at Abbey Road studios, with Siouxsie overseeing the process, and cut at half-speed by engineer Miles Showell. All Souls will be available on both 180 gram black vinyl and an exclusive limited edition orange vinyl edition, as well as digitally. It features new, unique artwork, directed by Siouxsie, featuring a marigold, which is the symbolic flower of the Mexican Day of the Dead/All Souls Day festivities.

The band’s seminal catalog of original studio albums began with 1978’s The Scream and concluded with their 11th and final release, 1995’s Rapture. Their Once Upon A Time/The Singles – 1978 to 1981 retrospective was reissued on vinyl in December 2020.

Pre-order All Souls, which is released on October 21.

The full All Souls tracklist is:

Side A

Fireworks (12” Version) (Single 1982)

Halloween (Juju album 1981)

Supernatural Thing (Arabian Knights single 1981)

El Dia De Los Muertos (Last Beat Of My Heart single 1988)

The Sweetest Chill (Tinderbox album 1986)

Side B

Spellbound (Juju album 1981)

Something Wicked (This Way Comes) (The Killing Jar single 1988)

Rawhead And Bloodybones (Peepshow album 1988)

We Hunger (Hyæna album 1984)

Peek-A-Boo (Peepshow album 1988)