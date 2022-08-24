Snoop Dogg Launches New Animated Children’s TV Series, ‘Doggyland’

Snoop Dogg - Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Snoop Dogg has launched a new animated children’s TV series called Doggyland.

The show, formally titled Doggyland – Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes, is available to watch on YouTube and YouTube Kids. It sees Snoop partnering with Emmy-nominated creator of kids’ franchise Hip Hop Harry, and singer-songwriter October London.

Doggyland is led by a cast of dogs that teach kids up to eight years old about social and emotional skills through dance and song.

In a statement about the show, Snoop Dogg said: “As a father, grandfather and longtime youth football coach, it’s always been important to me to build positive and educational environments for all children. We wanted to bring our show to YouTube and YouTube Kids which provides free access to everyone, so all the kids can enjoy it.”

Snoop Dogg said of his desire to be a show co-creator: “I’ve always wanted to create a kid friendly series that lets kids be kids and is truly representative of the culture with everything from the music to the characters,” he added. “When I started to build my team, it was only right to partner with Claude, who created the iconic series, ‘Hip Hop Harry,’ which built the blueprint to diverse kids programming, and October London, a talented singer and writer.”

Four episodes of Doggyland were made available on the show’s launch, with subsequent episodes airing every Tuesday.

Another new project of Snoop Dogg’s to be launched recently is his very own breakfast cereal, ‘Snoop Loopz’.

The gluten-free cereal promises “more corn, more flavor and more marshmallows”, and features a spoon-wielding blue dog on its technicolored box. “The best tasting cereal in the game,” Master P wrote in the accompanying Instagram announcement, “[Snoop Dogg], we’re taking over grocery stores”.

In addition, the legendary rapper is set to star in The Underdoggs, a comedy film based on an original concept he pitched with his producing partner, Constance Schwartz-Morini.

According to Deadline, the film has since been picked up by the production company Metro Goldwyn Mayer. Black-ish creator Kenya Barris has signed-on to co-produce the film alongside the rapper, while Drumline‘s Charles Stone will direct it, based off a screenplay by Danny Segal and Isaac Schamis.

Watch every episode of ‘Doggyland’ on YouTube.