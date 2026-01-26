Taylor Swift, Alanis Morissette Join Songwriters Hall of Fame

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Taylor Swift, Alanis Morissette, Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of KISS, Kenny Loggins, Terry Britten & Graham Lyle, and Walter Afanasieff are the latest class of inductees to join the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s 2026 class.

The ceremony will take place on Thursday, June 11, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. It will not be open to the general public. Additional special award honorees will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

Swift is the Hall of Fame’s second-youngest inductee ever, and the youngest woman, at 36. Stevie Wonder was inducted at the age of 32 in 1983. Artists become eligible 20 years after their debut commercial single; Swift’s song “Tim McGraw” came out in 2006, just barely making the cut.

Tricky Stewart is known for writing Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)” and has worked on songs for Rihanna (“Umbrella”), Justin Bieber (“Baby”), Mariah Carey (“Obsessed”), and more. Walter Afanasieff is also a Carey collaborator and co-wrote number-one tracks like “Hero,” “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” and “My All.” Afanasieff also won the 1999 Grammy Award in the Record of the Year category for producing “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion. Terry Britten and Graham Lyle have collaborated extensively with Tina Turner and won the Grammy Award for Song of the Year in 1985 for “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” which they co-wrote.

SHOF Chairman Nile Rodgers said, “The music industry is built upon the incredible talent of songwriters who create unforgettable songs. Without their artistry, there would be no recorded music, concert experiences, or engaged fans. Everything originates from the song and its creator. We take great pride in our ongoing commitment to recognizing some of the most culturally significant composers in history. This year’s lineup not only showcases iconic songs but also celebrates unity across various genres. These songwriters have profoundly impacted the lives of billions of listeners worldwide, and it is our privilege to honor their contributions.”

David Byrne, LL Cool J, Pink, and Sarah McLachlan, and the Go-Go’s were among the 2026 nominees.

Singer Donna Summer was recently inducted posthumously. Her husband, Bruce Sudano, told the SHOF organization that “It’s important to me because I know how important it was for Donna. The backstory is, with all the accolades that she received over her career, being respected as a songwriter was always the thing that she felt was overlooked. So for her to be accepted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame I know that she’s very happy… somewhere.”

