Stephen Sanchez Returns With ‘Sweet Love’

Singer-songwriter Stephen Sanchez has shared a new single, “Sweet Love,” which is about all the different shades of a relationship, the good, the bad, and the gray. Accompanying the release is a music video directed by Jason Lester (Hozier, Laufey, Conan Gray) co-starring Sanchez’s grandparents. The visual was filmed at their home, where Sanchez first discovered his love for music through his grandfather’s record collection.

Sanchez said of the new music and video, “‘Sweet Love’ really encapsulates the beautiful parts of love, and the active choice we have to make, to love one another every day. I was inspired by my grandparents’ relationship while writing the song and it was so special to have them star in the video.”

The multi-platinum musician previewed the song for fans at an exclusive pop-up at Nashville’s The Basement East. He also performed a mix of fan favorites along with some additional unreleased tracks for the sold-out crowd.

“Sweet Love” marks Sanchez’s first solo offering since 2023’s Angel Face, which earned critical praise. That album includes Sanchez’s 2021 single, “Until I Found You,” which peaked at No. 23 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Last year, Sanchez and the French singer Devi released a self-titled EP of retro pop gems under the name Dress & Tie. The EP’s centerpiece is the track “What Did I Do?”.

In 2024, Sanchez shared a new single entitled “Baby Blue Bathing Suit.” The song was written by Sanchez, Dan Nigro (Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan), and Amy Allen (Shawn Mendes, Halsey, Sabrina Carpenter), and was inspired by the music of The Beach Boys. The song was included on The Beach Boys: Music From The Documentary, the official soundtrack for a documentary on the iconic American group. Also in 2024, Sanchez participated in The Warriors concept album by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis.

