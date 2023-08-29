Stephen Sanchez’s ‘Until I Found You’ Goes Triple Platinum

Stephen Sanchez - Photo: Caity Krone

Stephen Sanchez’s hit love song, “Until I Found You,” is officially RIAA 3x Platinum Certified. Originally released in 2021, the single became an overnight success, garnering billions of streams and catapulting Stephen into the limelight.

“Until I Found You” will also be featured on Stephen’s debut album, Angel Face, set to be released on September 22 via Mercury Records/Republic Records. Check out the full tracklist below and watch the video for “Until I Found You” as well.

Beautifully nostalgic and irresistibly romantic, “Until I Found You” has captured the hearts of the masses—including none other than Sir Elton John, who invited Stephen on stage during his headlining show at Glastonbury to perform the song, praising his songwriting abilities and captivating vocals.

Earlier this year, Sofia Richie flew the 20-year-old sensation out to France to perform “Until I Found You,” her favorite song, as she walked down the aisle at her wedding to Elliot Grainge. Stephen has also performed “Until I Found You” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and Late Night with Seth Meyers.

“Until I Found You” will be featured on Stephen’s highly-anticipated debut album, along with recent singles “Be More,” “Only Girl,” and “Evangeline.” The 50s and 60s-inspired album boasts 13 stunning tracks. This fall, fans will have the opportunity to hear the 3x Platinum track live as Stephen kicks off his nationwide tour, making stops at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, Terminal 5 in New York, and 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C. The massive run will go from mid-October through mid-December.

Pre-order Angel Face.

Angel Face Tracklist:

“Something About Her”

“Evangeline”

“I Need You Most Of All”

“Only Girl”

“Be More”

“Until I Found You”

“Shake”

“High”

“Doesn’t Do Me Any Good”

“No One Knows” feat. Laufey

“Caught In A Blue”

“Death Of The Troubadour”

“Send My Heart With A Kiss”