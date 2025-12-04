Steve Cropper, Celebrated Booker T. & the MG’s Guitarist, Has Passed Away

Photo: Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Steve Cropper, guitarist and member of Stax Records’ Booker T and the M.G.’s, has passed away. He was 84 years old and the cause of death is not known as of press time.

Cropper’s passing was announced yesterday (December 3) via a statement posted to his official Facebook page: “It is with profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of Stephen Lee Cropper, who died peacefully in Nashville today at the age of 84. Steve was a beloved musician, songwriter, and producer whose extraordinary talent touched millions of lives around the world. As the legendary guitarist for Booker T. & the M.G.’s and the architect of the Stax Records sound, he helped create some of the most enduring songs in music history, including “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay,” “Soul Man,” “Knock on Wood,” and “In the Midnight Hour.”

A Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, Grammy Award winner, and Songwriters Hall of Fame honoree, Steve’s influence on American music is immeasurable. While we mourn the loss of a husband, father, and friend, we find comfort knowing that Steve will live forever through his music. Every note he played, every song he wrote, and every artist he inspired ensures that his spirit and artistry will continue to move people for generations. Steve is survived by his loving wife, Angel Cropper; his children Andrea and Cameron Cropper, Stevie, and Ashley, along with countless musicians and fans whose lives he transformed through his extraordinary gift. The family thanks everyone for their love, support, and respect for their privacy during this difficult time.”

Cropper was born Oct. 21, 1941, near Dora, Missouri. His family moved to Memphis when he was nine. He began playing guitar at 14, citing Chuck Berry, Jimmy Reed, Chet Atkins, Lowman Pauling of the R&B group the “5” Royales, Billy Butler of organist Bill Doggett’s combo and Bobby “Blue” Bland’s longtime accompanist Wayne Bennett as his early inspirations.

Cropper was one of the early signees of the legendary Stax Records, years before it was named Stax. (Founded by Jim Stewart and Estelle Axton in 1957 as Satellite Records, it was later changed to Stax Records in 1961.) Cropper and his instrumental band, the Mar-Keys (previously known as the Royals Spades), joined the label, releasing the hit single “Last Night” in 1961.

While other members of the Mar-Keys became the label’s horn section, Cropper and his remaining bandmates formed Booker T. and the M.G.’s. Featuring Cropper on guitar, keyboard player Booker T. Jones, bassist Donald “Duck” Dunn, and drummer Al Jackson, the band is known for their hit instrumentals “Green Onions”, “Hang ‘Em High”, and “Time Is Tight”. As the house band of Stax Records, Booker T. and the M.G.’s also played on hundreds of recordings by artists including Otis Redding, Wilson Pickett, Bill Withers, Sam & Dave, Carla Thomas, Rufus Thomas, Johnnie Taylor, and Albert King.

At a time when segregation was still the law, the band bravely included Black and white members. “When you walked in the door at Stax, there was absolutely no color,” Cropper once said. “We were all there for the same reason — to get a hit record.”

Cropper is regarded as one of the leading players who helped define the sound of Memphis soul music. Along with his guitar work, he was also a songwriter and record producer. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992 as a member of Booker T. and the M.G.’s. In 2005, Cropper was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and received a Grammy Award for lifetime achievement in 2007.

He remained active until his passing, scoring a Grammy nomination this year for his 2024 album, Friendlytown. Many artists have paid tribute to the late Cropper, including Joe Bonamassa, Tyler Bryant, Dave Mason, Mick Fleetwood, and Huey Lewis. “So sad to hear of Steve Cropper’s passing,” Lewis shared on Instagram. “He was a giant. One of the architects of Memphis soul music, he wrote, produced and played on so many important songs. His music will live on forever. He was also as generous and sweet as anyone I’ve ever met. It’s a sad day for American music, but heaven just got funkier.”