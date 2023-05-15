Sting And Shaggy Launch New Music Festival One Fine Day

Sting and Shaggy – Photo: Eric Ryan Anderson (Courtesy of Live Nation)

Sting and Shaggy have announced the launch of their joint festival, One Fine Day, which will see the pair take over Philadelphia, PA, this September.

The inaugural edition of the event will take place at the city’s The Mann in Fairmount Park on September 9 and will feature a co-headline set by the founding artists.

The special performance will see Sting and Shaggy perform their biggest hits together, trading off and collaborating on “Every Breath You Take,” “Englishman In New York,” “Message In A Bottle,” “It Wasn’t Me,” “Boombastic,” “Angel,” and more. It will be the only time the collaborators perform together in the US in 2023 and follows the musicians teaming up on their joint 2018 album 44/876.

“I love how Shaggy and I effortlessly push each other to the creative edges,” Sting said in a press release. “After having made the 44/876 album together and recording an album of Frank Sinatra covers in a reggae style, a day of hits and musical adventures in one of our favorite cities seemed like the next illogical step!”

Shaggy added: “Sting is a catalyst for musical curiosity,” adds Shaggy. “When we collaborate, we combine our musical tastes, individual cultures, and a sense of wonder. We wanted to invite some of our favorite musicians to gather in real-time and share that very vibe at One Fine Day.”

One Fine Day will also feature performances from several other critically-acclaimed musicians across its two stages. Among them will be Thundercat, Koffee, Tank & The Bangas, G. Love & Special Sauce, and more.

Tickets will be available beginning with an artist presale starting on May 16 at 10am ET and running through 10pm ET on May 18. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday (19) at 10am ET. An exclusive VIP experience that includes access to a private lounge with samplings of Sting’s wine, Toscana IGT from Il Palagio, paired with Philadelphia’s own Di Bruno Brothers gourmet cheeses will also be available. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit Ticketmaster.

In 2019, Sting and Shaggy won Best Reggae Album at the Grammys for their collaborative effort, 44/876. The record also secured the duo a Top 10 finish on the UK Albums Chart – a first for Sting since 2003’s Sacred Love and for Shaggy since 2001’s Hot Shot.

Ahead of Christmas 2019, the pair reunited for the special festive track, “Silent Night (Christmas Is Coming),” adding some Jamaican sunshine to the classic Christmas hymn.

