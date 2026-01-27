Summer Walker Announces ‘The Still Finally Over It Tour’

Cover: Courtesy of Capitol Records

Summer Walker has announced that she’ll be hitting the road in 2026. The Still Finally Over It Tour will begin on May 26 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

From there, the R&B icon will head to Chicago, Detroit, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, and more, before concluding the run on July 3 in Vancouver. Odeal will serve as direct support, with Monaleo also joining on a number of dates. After the last North American gig, Summer Walker will head to London’s O2 Arena on August 2 for a special performance.

Summer began teasing the tour last week with a surprise appearance at Georgia State University. There, she was joined by 40 women dressed in bridal gowns. Additionally, Still Finally Over It limousines were spotted driving around Atlanta and Los Angeles to help hint at the tour.

The singer’s clever activations to announce the tour didn’t serve as her only innovative promo during the Still Over It era.

Ahead of the album, Walker began introducing the context and themes of the project with 90s-inspired hotline commercials and a lie detector test interrogating fan-theories about who might appear on the album. She also introduced the Finally Over It escape room in Atlanta and sent a Finally Over It dump truck on tour around ATL to collect any items from exes that fans wanted to get rid of.

After the lie detector test, Summer Walker shared the album’s featured artists with a wedding reception-themed seating chart and video. Artists featured on the project include Latto, Mariah the Scientist, Bryson Tiller, Teddy Swims, GloRilla, Sexyy Red, Brent Faiyaz, 21 Savage, Anderson.Paak, The Dream, Jeremih, Troy Taylor, Bryan-Michael Cox, Nineteen85, Ant Clemons, Jean Baptiste, and more.

Finally Over It was released on November 14 and was an immediate success, debuting at No.2 on the Billboard 200 and No.1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The album concludes a trilogy that began with 2019’s Over It and continued with 2021’s Still Over It, which gave the star her first No.1 Album on the Billboard 200.

