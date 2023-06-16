TALK Finds Acceptance On Soulful Rock Anthem ‘A Little Bit Happy’

TALK – Photo: Carina Allen (Courtesy of Capitol Records)

Canadian singer-songwriter TALK has shared his latest single, “A Little Bit Happy,” an ode to finding acceptance and learning to love yourself through the eyes of another.

The track will feature on TALK’s upcoming new album, on which he teamed up with Justin Tranter (Halsey, Imagine Dragons, Fall Out Boy).

“A Little Bit Happy” provides a powerful message to those who have longed for acceptance from their loved ones. In its production, it adds a soulful sense of longing that supports the emotional lyrics, which are projected by TALK’s dreamy vocals.

“For a long time, I didn’t feel beautiful,” TALK explained in a press release. “Every time I looked in the mirror, I hated what I saw. This was my reality every day for the last decade. Then I met my partner, and she was the first person to make me feel happy and beautiful in a long time.

TALK - A Little Bit Happy (Lyric Video)

“This song serves as a reminder of how she sees me. For the times I feel down and out and for anyone else who’s had body image issues or feels like they don’t belong.”

Of working with Tranter, he added: “Working with Justin Tranter was a dream come true. We’ve been in touch for a couple of years and had worked together a few times before. Everything from then on fell into place perfectly and we got to work on an incredible body of music. I’m honored to call him a friend and mentor.”

Tranter got involved after he was sent the singer-songwriter’s first single, “Run Away To Mars,” which he said blew him away. “I immediately wanted to write with him,” he explained. “He is vulnerable, he is rock ‘n roll, and he’s a SINGER – in all capital letters.”

Currently, TALK is on the road in North America, supporting Young The Giant and Milky Chance across 20 dates, including a stop at the historic Red Rocks Amphitheatre. He will also be performing at festivals, including Lollapalooza, Life Is Beautiful, and Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival, alongside supporting Shania Twain and Imagine Dragons later this year. For full dates and to buy tickets, visit TALK’s official website.

Buy or stream “A Little Bit Happy.”