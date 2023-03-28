Kendrick Lamar And The Killers To Headline Life Is Beautiful 2023

Kendrick Lamar – Photo: Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar, The Killers, and Odesza have been confirmed to headline Las Vegas’ Life Is Beautiful 2023.

The Nevada festival will return to the city’s downtown area this September to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

Vegas’ own The Killers will come circle from the festival’s first edition – which it also headlined – and top the bill on the opening day on September 22, closing out a day of performances from the likes of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Inhaler, Slayyyter, Raye, and more. Lamar will then headline on the Saturday (September 23), following sets from The 1975, Reneé Rapp, The Rose, and others. He last performed at the festival in 2015, when he also headlined.

ADVERTISEMENT

Life Is Beautiful 2023 will wrap with a headline set from Odesza on September 24, alongside appearances throughout the day by Nelly, Kim Petras, Biig Piig, and more.

Tickets for the 10th anniversary of the festival will go on sale on Thursday (March 30) and 10am PT and will be available to purchase here. Payment plans for all ticket levels will be available.

Life Is Beautiful was founded in 2013 and, alongside its music programming, features a range of culture and activities, including art and comedy. The Meow Wolf collective has been a part of the festival since 2017, creating custom-made art, sound, lighting and projections specific to the event. It will return again in 2023.

The festival is the latest headlining duty to be added to Lamar’s tour itinerary for the summer. He will also top the bill at Primavera Sound in Barcelona, Porto, and Madrid, Denmark’s Roskilde, Rolling Loud Rotterdam, Chicago’s Lollapalooza, New York’s Governors Ball, Tennessee’s Bonnaroo, and Summer Sonic in Osaka, among others.

The Killers, meanwhile, are set to headline Reading & Leeds in the UK in August, alongside numerous other festival commitments. Life Is Beautiful is currently the band’s final live show of 2023.

View the Life Is Beautiful 2023 line-up in full.