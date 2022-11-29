Kendrick Lamar, Halsey, Blur And More To Headline Primavera Sound 2023

Kendrick Lamar – Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Kendrick Lamar, Halsey, Blur, Pet Shop Boys, and more are among the acts set to top the bill at Primavera Sound 2023.

Shop the best of Kendrick Lamar’s discography on vinyl and more.

The line-up for the Spanish festival was announced earlier today (November 29) and also features the likes of Depeche Mode, Rosalía, and Calvin Harris in the top spots.

ADVERTISEMENT

The festival will be held over two weekends – at its traditional Barcelona base of Parc Del Fòrum between May 31 and June 4 and at Madrid’s Arganda Del Rey between June 7 and June 11. Both editions will kick off with an opening party featuring Pet Shop Boys, Jake Bugg, Confidence Man, and La Paloma, while they will both conclude with a closing night with the likes of Ben Böhmer, Camelphat, Diplo, and more.

Elsewhere on the bill, Loyle Carner, Pusha T, Baby Keem, St. Vincent, Maggie Rogers, Holly Humberstone, Yard Act, and many more will also make the trip over to Spain.

Tickets for both the Barcelona and Madrid legs will go on sale on Thursday (December 1) at 12pm CET via DICE. They will cost €325 for full weekend passes or €125 for day tickets; double full festival tickets for both legs will be priced at €520. The welcome days will be free and open to the public until full capacity is reached.

Headlining Primavera is the latest big achievement in Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers cycle. Recently, the hip-hop icon received eight nominations at next year’s Grammys for the album and was honored at the 2022 AMAs, winning Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist and Favorite Hip-Hop Album.

Earlier this month, the rapper shared the video for the album track “Rich Spirit,” which saw him move his way through a lavish home, at one point dialing up an old-school phone with a cord. He also performed the song on his recent SNL appearance, alongside “N95” and “Father Time.”

Listen to the best of Kendrick Lamar on Apple Music and Spotify.