Kendrick Lamar Confirmed For Roskilde 2023

Kendrick Lamar – Photo: Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar has been added to the bill for the 2023 edition of the Danish festival Roskilde, which takes place in June.

The rapper joins the likes of Lil Nas X, Blur, and Rosalía on the line-up and will headline the first day of the event on June 28. The appearance will be Lamar’s third time at Roskilde, eight years after he last performed there.

In 2015, the star performed in front of 70,000 people on the main stage of Roskilde Festival, the Orange Stage. He was also booked for the festival in 2020 and 2021, but both editions were canceled due to the pandemic.

Other acts confirmed for Roskilde in today’s announcement include Caroline Polachek, Weyes Blood, Indigo De Souza, and Angélique Kidjo.

“This announcement features some of the most vehement vocalists and powerful performers right now, acts whom in each their own way convey hope, meaning and change,” Roskilde’s head of program Anders Wahrén said in a press release. “Roskilde Festival has shared a special, decade-spanning bond with artists like Kendrick Lamar and Angélique Kidjo, and they always bring something new to this festival.

“Kendrick Lamar is one of the most requested artists among our festival audience, and he possesses a peerless artistic vision. He is no doubt the most influential rapper of his generation, and we’re excited to welcome him back.”

Roskilde Festival 2023 will take place between June 24 and July 1. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Lamar released his latest album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, last year. He ended 2022 with a new video for one of its tracks – “Count Me Out” – which starred Helen Mirren, playing a therapist.

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers once again brought a ton of acclaim to Lamar, with the record receiving eight nominations at the 2023 Grammy Awards. He also won six awards – the most of anyone nominated last year – at the Hip-Hop BET Awards in October 2022.

