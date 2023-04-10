Taylor Swift Made Honorary Mayor Of Tampa

Taylor Swift – Photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

As Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour prepares to arrive in Tampa, Florida, the pop icon has been given two big honors by the city.

The superstar has been invited to become Tampa’s honorary mayor for a day, while permanent mayor of Tampa Jane Castor has also offered Swift the key to the city.

The Eras Tour will roll through the Florida city from Thursday (April 13) through Saturday (15), with three shows at the Raymond James Stadium. After previous cities on the tour wooed Swift with grand gestures, Tampa is following suit – and raising the bar.

“We know Glendale changed its name, Arlington made a street sign, and Vegas illuminated their Gateway Arches, but here in Tampa, we’ve got a reputation to uphold,” Castor said in a video message to the star. “We want to go bigger. So I want to present you with a key to the city and invite you to be our honorary mayor for a day.

“Mayor Swift has a nice ring to it. We can’t wait to welcome you and your fans to Tampa (Taylor’s Version).”

As well as the dual invitation from Castor, Tampa will celebrate The Eras Tour in other ways. The Old City Hall, the Tampa River Walk, and the bridges located in the downtown area will all be illuminated red in honor of the concerts.

Swift kicked off The Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona, in March with a pair of shows. The concerts ran for more than three hours each, boasting a 44-song setlist and punctuated by 16 costume changes. Across the tour, the star has been swapping out songs from the setlist, with the intention of performing different surprise songs at every stop of the tour.

The Eras Tour will run through August 9, when it will wrap up with the last of five dates at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. You can see the full list of remaining dates on Swift’s official website.