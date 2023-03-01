Taylor Swift Unveils ‘Through The Eras’ Merch Collection

Taylor Swift - Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for the Recording Academy

Taylor Swift has unveiled another merch collection ahead of her Eras Tour. The “Through the Eras” collection features 10 T-shirts, each themed to a separate album by the superstar — from her 2006 self-titled debut and 2010’s Speak Now to 2020’s dual Folklore and Evermore and 2022’s Midnights.

Each shirt features graphics of Taylor from the particular album era on the front and the list of cities on the hotly anticipated tour route on the back. (For the record, both 2008’s Fearless and 2012’s Red get a (Taylor’s Version) remake in the drop.) You can view the “Through The Eras” collection on the artist’s official Instagram page.

In addition to Swifties being able to choose a shirt that represents their favorite era, the line also includes a black long-sleeve, white hoodie and gray crewneck sweater showing the “Lavender Haze” singer through the years of her 17-year career. Plus, fans can purchase everything from blankets, sweatpants, phone cases, nail gems, mugs and tumblers to luggage tags, stickers, coasters, notebooks, bandanas, activity books, colored pencils and ponchos in case of rain.

As the March 17 start date for ‘The Eras Tour’ draws closer, Swift achieved another pair of impressive milestones this week. First, she became only the second woman to ever place 10 albums on the Billboard 200 at the same time after Whitney Houston. And second, she tied the record for the most top 10s in the history of the Adult Pop Airplay chart as “Lavender Haze” landed at No. 9 on the chart dated March 4.

Last week, Swift added more hardware to her overflowing trophy cabinet when she was crowned 2022’s Global Recording Artist of the Year by international trade group IFPI. It was the third time that Swift has won the annual honor, which recognizes the year’s best-selling act across physical sales, downloads and streaming worldwide, making Swift the most successful artist in the award’s 10-year history.

