Teyana Taylor Shares Live Videos On Her @Cartunezzzz Platform

Cover: Courtesy of Def Jam Recordings

Teyana Taylor has shared a number of live video versions of tracks from her Grammy nominated 2025 album Escape Room via her media brand @Cartunezzzz. Taylor has shared live renditions of “Bed of Roses,” “Final Destination,” “Pum Pum Jump,” and “All Your Heart.”

The @Cartunezzzz app from Taylor is inspired by childhood weekend mornings spent watching cartoons and eating cereal. The nostalgic-leaning series allows musicians to embrace some of the more surreal elements of their artistry.

The nearly 20-minute video features Taylor and a live band moving through her Escape Room hits while she croons from a red couch. The cartoon themes are accented by the illustrated backdrop that frames the entire set.

ADVERTISEMENT

CARTUNEZZzz — TEYANA TAYLOR ESCAPE ROOM PART ONE

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Back in August, Taylor released the first visual component of her Escape Room project. The short film visual album premiered alongside the LP, peaked at No.1 on iTunes R&B, No.2 on Apple Music R&B, and entered the Top 10 on Apple Music Top Albums chart.

About Escape Room, Teyana shared, “Escape Room isn’t just a film or an album, it’s a world I built to live in, bleed in, and heal in. I poured my heart into every layer, from the story to the sound, to capture that journey we all take through the shadows of heartbreak, whether that’s love lost, friendships broken, dreams deferred and guide you toward the lightness of healing. It’s the visual representation of my scars, the picture of my healing, and a mirror for anyone ready to face their own truth. This is more than a story… it’s a place to break free.”

Taylor wrote, directed, and produced the Escape Room film alongside her all-female production company The Aunties, the same team that helmed the new live videos released via @Cartunezzzz.

Buy Teyana Taylor’s Escape Room on vinyl here.