The Chemical Brothers Recruit Beck For ‘Skipping Like A Stone’

The Chemical Brothers have unveiled “Skipping Like A Stone” alongside Beck. The new track is from their forthcoming tenth album For That Beautiful Feeling, to be released on September 8.

“Skipping Like A Stone” is their second collaboration with Beck (following 2015’s successful “Wide Open”). The track features a delightful union of celestial melody, warped noise, country-soulful vocals, and relentless rhythm.

The Chemical Brothers - Skipping Like A Stone (Audio) ft. Beck

“Skipping Like a Stone” is featured today on Apple Music’s New Music Daily, and The Zane Lowe Show will air an exclusive interview tomorrow, August 22, at 9am PT.

The video for “Skipping Like A Stone,” to be released soon, is directed by New York based directors Pensacola and features a rare appearance from the world’s greatest stone skipper, Kurt Steiner.

The Chemical Brothers tenth album For That Beautiful Feeling features the singles “No Reason,” “The Darkness That You Fear,” and “Live Again,” which features vocals from Heavenly Recordings’ artist Halo Maud.

The Chemical Brothers also recently announced details of a career-spanning retrospective book. Paused in Cosmic Reflection is due for publication by White Rabbit on October 26. The book is made up of new interviews with the band as well as many of their friends and collaborators from the past three decades, including Noel Gallagher, Aurora, Wayne Coyne, Beth Orton, Michel Gondry, and many more.

Beck reflected on the band in the book, writing, “The Chemical Brothers have a great predilection for exploration. Their records always seem to take you to different places. They kind of sit in an unusual place between different eras of electronic music and DJ culture. It’s like they have one foot in multiple decades at the same time in a way that is utterly unique among their peers. They are rare in that they are always making stuff year in year out and amassing such a rich and impressive body of work.”

