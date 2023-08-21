ADVERTISEMENT
SIGN UP

The Chemical Brothers Recruit Beck For ‘Skipping Like A Stone’

The duo also recently announced details of a career-spanning retrospective book entitled ‘Paused in Cosmic Reflection.’

Published on

The Chemical Brothers - Photo: Courtesy of Republic Records
The Chemical Brothers - Photo: Courtesy of Republic Records

The Chemical Brothers have unveiled “Skipping Like A Stone” alongside Beck. The new track is from their forthcoming tenth album For That Beautiful Feeling, to be released on September 8.

“Skipping Like A Stone” is their second collaboration with Beck (following 2015’s successful “Wide Open”). The track features a delightful union of celestial melody, warped noise, country-soulful vocals, and relentless rhythm.

The Chemical Brothers - Skipping Like A Stone (Audio) ft. Beck

Click to load video

“Skipping Like a Stone” is featured today on Apple Music’s New Music Daily, and The Zane Lowe Show will air an exclusive interview tomorrow, August 22, at 9am PT.

The video for “Skipping Like A Stone,” to be released soon, is directed by New York based directors Pensacola and features a rare appearance from the world’s greatest stone skipper, Kurt Steiner.

The Chemical Brothers tenth album For That Beautiful Feeling features the singles “No Reason,” “The Darkness That You Fear,” and “Live Again,” which features vocals from Heavenly Recordings’ artist Halo Maud.

The Chemical Brothers also recently announced details of a career-spanning retrospective book. Paused in Cosmic Reflection is due for publication by White Rabbit on October 26. The book is made up of new interviews with the band as well as many of their friends and collaborators from the past three decades, including Noel Gallagher, Aurora, Wayne Coyne, Beth Orton, Michel Gondry, and many more.

Beck reflected on the band in the book, writing, “The Chemical Brothers have a great predilection for exploration. Their records always seem to take you to different places. They kind of sit in an unusual place between different eras of electronic music and DJ culture. It’s like they have one foot in multiple decades at the same time in a way that is utterly unique among their peers. They are rare in that they are always making stuff year in year out and amassing such a rich and impressive body of work.”

Pre-order For That Beautiful Feeling.

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular
Big Sean – Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Clara Lionel Foundation
Big Sean, Chief Keef, And Ariana Grande: Currently Trending Songs
Musical-Friendships---GettyImages-74277475
The Most Surprising Musical Friendships
Death Of The 50s
Death Of The 60s: The Dream Was Over, But The Music Lives On
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top