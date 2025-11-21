The Style Council Share New Song From ‘Café Bleu’ Reissue

Photo: Peter Anderson, Courtesy of UMR

Fans of The Style Council are in for a treat: a previously-unreleased track from the group’s Cafe Bleu is out now. “Take It To The Top (Demo)” comes from the deluxe reissue of the group’s debut album, which was announced earlier this month and is officially on sale January 30. The set is available for pre-order now.

“Take It To The Top” does not actually appear on Café Bleu, but was something that came about during the recording sessions for the album. More than 40 years after the album debuted, the demo gives fans a chance to find something new from the group’s oeuvre, and there will be more opportunities in the coming months.

Take It To The Top (Demo)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The Style Council was founded after The Jam broke up in 1982. Paul Weller, lead singer, songwriter, and guitarist of The Jam teamed with keyboardist Mick Talbot to create the new group, which burst into the scene with 1984’s Café Bleu. Weller described the first years of The Style Council as “wonderful” in a 2020 interview with Esquire. “I had such a laugh and we had so much fun,” he recalled. “We made so much music – good, bad and whatever – but we tried loads of different things and we didn’t listen to anyone. We just fucking had it and did our own thing. Stuff you’d never get away with doing now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The joy the musicians had creating Café Bleu is palpable, and remains a standout in The Style Council’s discography all these years later. The deluxe edition of the album out in January comes in either a 3LP or super deluxe 6CD set, both of which include a trove of B-sides, demos, outtakes, and alternate versions from its recording. There is also a selection of live recordings and BBC sessions included with the set, as well as new liner notes from Gary Crowley. As Weller said later of recording the first album, “It was totally liberating.”

Listen to The Style Council’s “Take It to the Top (Demo)” now.