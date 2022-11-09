The War And Treaty Mark CMA Awards Performance Day With ‘Blank Page’ EP

The War and Treaty 'Blank Page' artwork - Courtesy: Mercury Nashville

The War And Treaty continue the build-up to their CMA Awards debut performance tonight, and to their forthcoming debut album for Mercury Nashville, with the release of the Blank Page EP, now available via all digital retailers.

Again produced by Dave Cobb, the four songs further showcase Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter’s bespoke blend of Southern music ingredients. The EP includes “That’s How Love Is Made,” recently released in its own right and described as “the sound of pure love that shatters and defies every musical category” by MusicRow, while Billboard said it “makes for necessary listening.”

The War and Treaty - Lover's Game (Official Audio)

Next is the current, high-octane, rocking single “Lover’s Game,” which evokes the spirit of the Rolling Stones, appropriately as the duo also feature with Brothers Osborne elsewhere on a new version of “It’s Only Rock ’n’ Roll” – the very track the two acts will perform together at the CMAs. NPR said of “Lover’s Game” that it “showcases their genre-crossing essence.” The title song of the EP is a striking and soulful piano ballad and the closing “Dumb Luck” also spotlights the War and Treaty’s old-school soul instincts.

“We could not be more excited to release this new body of work into the atmosphere and give fans a chance to experience the heart of our upcoming album,” said Michael Trotter Jr. “The song ‘Blank Page’ came at a pivotal moment for Tanya and I because much like everyone else trying to find their footing after the pandemic, we felt as if we were starting over and that can leave anyone feeling crippling or euphoric. It all depends on how you see it…and it just so happen that this time for us it’s euphoric.”

The War and Treaty - Dumb Luck (Audio)

The duo’s much-anticipated album will arrive in 2023, and after the CMA appearance they will resume the Hearts On Fire tour in Cambridge, MA, with support from Washington-based singer-songwriter Nate Bergman.

