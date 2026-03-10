The Warning Release Fiery New Song, ‘Kerosene’

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

The Warning have shared a hit new song titled “Kerosene.” The latest track from the Monterrey, Mexico, rock sister-trio is now available via LAVA/Republic Records.

This fiery anthem is driven by a galloping drumbeat and incendiary guitar riff. The momentum climaxes on a catchy chorus, “Strip down for me. I see right through you. Spit kerosene. You know you want to!” The band continues, dismissing the copycats, “You rip my hair, my style, my jeans. I swear you copy everything.”

The Warning - Kerosene (Official Video)

In the song’s music video, the three sisters hightail it through the desert in a stolen car, all confidence and defiance. The narrative builds to a chaotic junkyard scene featuring all sorts of flames, making a bold statement of power and rebellion. “Kerosene” follows “Love To Be Loved”—the Warning’s genre-defying collaboration with Carín León.

In 2026, the Warning will hit the road and perform at Lollapalooza and festivals across Latin America. The sisters will also support Yungblud on the IDOLS World Tour in the UK & US later this year. The dates include sets at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall and Los Angeles’ Greek Theater. The Warning will be headlining a show at Pier 17 in NYC on June 11.

Last year, The Warning released a live album, Live From Auditorio Nacional, CDMX, which accompanied the rock band’s first-ever official concert film. Both the movie and album capture The Warning’s three sold-out headline shows at Auditorio Nacional in Mexico City, Mexico, to crowds of 30,000 fans. The concert film features a 25-song set that pulls from albums like 2022’s Error and 2024’s Keep Me Fed. Their chemistry is on full display during tracks like “Automatic Sun,” “Sharks,” and the Latin GRAMMY Award-nominated “Qué Más Quieres,” live versions of which were released as singles.

Listen to The Warning’s “Kerosene” here.