The Who Releases ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ Beatles Cover

Two iconic British rock universes are colliding, as The Who’s cover of The Beatles’ “I Saw Her Standing There” is now streaming for the first time.

The previously unreleased Beatles cover features the late Keith Moon (the band’s original drummer) on vocals. The band recorded the track at their sound stage at Shepperton Studios in the summer of 1977. Their energetic rendition of the Beatles classic was one of the highlights in 1979’s The Kids Are Alright rockumentary film. The band only revisited the tune once more, during their Shea Stadium shows in 1982, with John Entwistle supporting on vocals.

The Who’s cover of “I Saw Her Standing There” is a part of the band’s Who Are You super deluxe reissue, out on October 31. The new edition is jam-packed with over 70 unreleased tracks (like never-before-heard versions of the title track “Who Are You”), newly mixed live tracks from the band’s first tour without Moon, and candid recordings of rehearsals in 1977 and 1978. The 7CD/1 Blu-ray set also includes brand-new Atmos & Stereo mixes by Steven Wilson. The album will also be released as a deluxe 4LP box set, a 2CD deluxe edition, and limited-edition coloured and half-speed master vinyl editions.

I Saw Her Standing There 2 (Shepperton Tour Rehearsal / 1978)

First released in August 1978, Who Are You serves as a bittersweet moment in The Who’s career. The band’s eighth album peaked at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and No. 6 on the U.K. Albums Chart, while also achieving double platinum status. Sadly, Who Are You was the last album to feature drummer Keith Moon, who died a week after its release.

The Who remain as relevant as ever. The rockers embarked on their “The Song Is Over” farewell tour this year, marking the grand finale of a legendary six-decade career. The trek, which ran from Aug. 16 through Sept. 28, had special guests like Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters, Billy Idol, Booker T. Jones, Candlebox, Feist, Joe Bonamassa, Tom Cochrane, ZZ Ward, and the Joe Perry Project.

