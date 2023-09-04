Tom Jones Announces UK Dates For December On ‘Ages & Stages’ Tour

Tom Jones - Photo: Courtesy of STARLITE/Redferns

Tom Jones has announced a new set of dates in December, under the banner of the Ages & Stages UK Arena Tour. The shows will, as ever, showcase the Welsh vocal giant’s vast and versatile catalog of much-loved hits and favorites across his extraordinary 60-year career.

The shows begin in Nottingham on December 14, with stops in Birmingham, London, Glasgow, and Manchester. Tickets go on general sale this Friday (September 8) at 10am via LiveNation.co.uk. The Ages & Stages tour launched with a North American leg in April and May, before European shows between June and August.

Jones’ total sales stand at more than 100 million records, with 36 UK Top 40 hits, and countless prestigious awards, all the way back to his Grammy Award as Best New Artist in 1966, when he had two other nominations. He won BRIT Awards in 2000 and 2003, was knighted by Her Majesty The Queen in 2006 for services to music, and was the recipient of the UK’s Music Industry Trust Award in 2010.

Tom Jones - I Won’t Crumble With You If You Fall (Live from Real World Studios)

The star’s most recent album Surrounded By Time, his latest collaboration with producer Ethan Johns, went straight to No.1 in the UK on its release in April 2021. Recorded at Rockfield Studios in Wales and at Real World in Wiltshire, it was hugely acclaimed by reviewers, with the Daily Telegraph’s Neil McCormick writing in a five-star notice: “Jones’s voice has weathered better than most, taking on an oaken quality, with rich low notes and just a patina of tiny cracks adding some antique class.”

The Independent’s Helen Brown described Jones as “an ongoing triumph of hope and experience,” observing that his “barnacled baritone steers a steady course through Moog-soaked covers of favourite songs, with sombre lines about dark oceans, soulless days, and skirting a skeleton coast.”

The dates for the Ages & Stages UK Arena Tour are:

Thurs 14th December Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Sat 16th December Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Sun 17th December London The O2

Tues 19th December Glasgow OVO Hydro

Weds 20th December Manchester AO Arena

