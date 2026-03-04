TOMORA Return With Another ‘COME CLOSER’ Single, ‘SOMEWHERE ELSE’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Tom Rowlands of The Chemical Brothers and AURORA have unveiled another new single under their collaborative banner, TOMORA. “SOMEWHERE ELSE” premiered via Zane Lowe’s Apple Music program alongside an interview between the duo and the radio host. The track arrived alongside an official video directed by Adam Smith and S T A R T !.

Regarding the track, AURORA said: “’SOMEWHERE ELSE’ is one of the first songs we ever wrote, as TOMORA. And it opened up a big door for us, into our world.”

Rowlands added: “Ever since AURORA sang that melody to me it’s been running around my head brightening my day. We played an early version of the song at Glastonbury Festival and it felt like magic. Now we get to share it, it’s a total joy.”

The single will be featured on the duo’s forthcoming album, COME CLOSER, set to be released on April 17 via Capitol Records.

The duo first began making noise about the project when TOMORA appeared on the Coachella 2026 lineup poster without any additional information. Shortly after, Rowlands and AURORA unveiled their first single as TOMORA, “RING THE ALARM.” They announced COME CLOSER shortly after, alongside a mission statement about the project. They explained: “This is our album COME CLOSER, it is everything we dreamt of. We made it without obligation or expectation, just a joy in creation. It’s the sound where we meet, the landing zone of our musical escape pods. It is a special place to us. We hope you dig it as much as we do.”

TOMORA will perform their first-ever gig on March 25 at Manchester’s New Century Hall before their US debut at Coachella. In between Weekend 1 and Weekend 2 of the festival, the group will perform at San Francisco’s Regency Ballroom on April 14 and The El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles on April 16.

