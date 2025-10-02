Tomorrow X Together Launch Youth Mental Health Campaign With UNICEF

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

Tomorrow X Together, the K-Pop group known for hits like “Crown” and “Sugar Rush Ride,” are expanding their reach into the world of mental health. This week, during an appearance at UNICEF’s New York City office, the group announced the initiative accompanied by leaders in the mental health space from around the world.

The campaign will advocate for empathy-based mental health strategies, destigmatizing mental health issues, empower and educating youth to build resilience, and promote open conversations. Tomorrow X Together members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai were all present to kick off the campaign. The group’s label, BIGHIT MUSIC, also pledged $1.4 million to be used for youth programs and awareness campaigns.

“Through our musical journey, we have learned that expressing emotion is a sign of strength,” Soobin said during his speech in New York on September 30. “Now with our campaign with UNICEF, we want to help create a safe and inclusive space for youth to freely express their emotions.” UNICEF’s deputy executive director, Kitty van der Heijden, and the organization executive director of the Korean committee Cho Mijin, also spoke.

“Whenever we faced struggles in our lives, empathy, kindness and inclusion have helped us build stronger connections and find our way forward,” the entire group added in a separate press release. “With far too many young people today experiencing mental health challenges, we are proud to join UNICEF in encouraging young people to have respectful interactions, celebrate diversity, and support peers who may feel isolated. Together we can build the supportive relationships young people need for a compassionate, resilient tomorrow.”

Since their official debut in 2019, Tomorrow X Together has amassed a truly enormous platform, which they can now use to advocate for causes like mental health. The group has fans all over the world, and, in 2023, became the first K-Pop group to headline Lollapalooza in Chicago. Their most recent album, The Star Chapter: Together, was released in July, and followed 2024’s The Star Chapter: Sanctuary. In the US, both album topped the Billboard World Music chart, and reached number 3 on the overall Billboard 200.

