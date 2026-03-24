Tori Amos Releases New Single ‘Shush’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Be quiet, the new Tori Amos song is on. Amos has released “Shush,” the latest advance single from her new concept album In Times of Dragons.

Set for release on May 1, In Times of Dragons is the celebrated singer-songwriter’s follow up to last year’s children’s book soundtrack The Music of Tori and the Muses. She has described the new LP as “a metaphorical story about the fight for Democracy over Tyranny, reflecting the current abhorrent non accidental burning down of democracy in real time by the ‘Dictator believing Lizard Demons’ in their usurpation of America.”

Tori Amos "Shush" - (In Times Of Dragons)

Watch this video on YouTube

Click to load video

Amos previously shared lead single “Stronger Together,” a duet with her daughter Tash, who embodies the character the Daughter throughout the album. “Shush” begins with placid piano chords but quickly takes a dark turn. The song presents a fictionalized version of Amos who followed a different life path, marrying a power-hungry “lizard demon” billionaire, who symbolizes unchecked power, concentrated wealth, and political corruption.

“He represents what we’re dealing with right now,” Amos says. “He sees congressmen, senators, and even probably presidents, as people who answer to him and other billionaires, who don’t think you and I should vote. He’s trying to develop the kind of feudal system we had hundreds of years ago. But it doesn’t look like it once did. We don’t look like we’re in the trenches, in the muck. We have all the cool, digital devices now. So it looks different. But it has the same philosophy.”

Ahead of the release of In Times of Dragons, Amos will launch her largest tour in a decade. The UK and European leg of the tour will take place in April and May, followed by a North American stretch of shows running from July 7 to Sept. 2. Tickets for the 66-date outing are on sale now.

Shop Tori Amos’ In Times Of Dragons on vinyl and CD here.